Elton John and David Furnish's sons Zachary and Elijah's birth stories revealed

He might be one of the most famous living musicians on the planet but, at heart, Sir Elton John is a family man. The legendary songwriter and his husband David Furnish have been the picture of romance for many years, tying the knot in 2014 nine years after their civil partnership ceremony in 2005.

The couple are also proud parents to two sons, Zachary, 12, and Elijah, ten. Although the famous dads don't tend to post their sons on their social media profiles, they have in the past shared sweet snaps showing an insight into their family life. Elton has previously shared photos of their family holidays abroad, as well as family time at home catching up with loved ones.

WATCH: Elton John's sons show off seriously impressive ski skills

But how much do you know about David and Elton's journey to fatherhood? Here's what we know.

Who are Elton John and David Furnish's sons?

In December 2010, Elton John and David Furnish welcomed their first son, Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John, via a surrogate.

© Getty Elton John and husband David Furnish married in 2014

The couple opted for surrogacy in accordance with the Center for Surrogate Parenting in Encino, California. According to the MailOnline, the couple reportedly paid the surrogate, whose identity has been kept hidden, a lump sum for giving birth to their firstborn, and just three years later, the couple used the same surrogate to welcome their second son.

MORE: Elton John announces new addition to family - and his sons are delighted!

MORE: Why Elton John's Windsor mega mansion costs him £45k/year to run

© Leon Bennett David Furnish with his two sons and their godmother, Lady Gaga

In January 2013, Elton and David were overwhelmed with joy when their surrogate welcomed their second son, Elijah Joseph Daniel Furnish-John. The singer said at the time in a statement: "Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable."

Elton and David have chosen to keep the name of their surrogate secret and hidden from the public to protect her identity. According to the Mail Online, the famous had a brilliant relationship with her but wanted to keep her protected from the public.

© Stuart C. Wilson The couple welcomed Zachary in 2010 and Elijah in 2013

What have Elton John and David Furnish said about their family?

Although the boys are kept mostly away from the spotlight, Elton and David clearly adore being parents to Zachary and Elijah and they've expressed their pride in the youngsters many times in the past.

Last year, the boys were welcomed on stage by their dad David and godmother Lady Gaga at the Oscars Viewing Party. David told HELLO! at the time how their sons were keen to get involved in the planning of the event since their dad Elton was on tour.

© Instagram The family have occasionally shared sweet photos from their trips

"They heard us talking - we had planned for Elton to be off the road in February but then they moved the Oscars to March, and fans had been holding on to tickets for 700+ days and we knew we couldn't keep moving shows," David said. "So the boys said, 'we will help you.' I am really proud of them."

Elton, meanwhile, opened up about how he's eager for his sons to learn the value of money on their own without taking their huge fortune for granted. The superstar clearly wants to keep his sons grounded, telling the Guardian in 2015: "I'm their dad, I'm famous, they live an extraordinary life.

© Instagram Elton has expressed his pride for his boys many times

"David and I talk about it all the time, we're fully aware of the pitfalls that might happen. They are spoilt in the way they live and how they're living, but they're not spoilt when it comes to the rules they have to live by. They get £3 pocket money, but £1 is for charity, £1 is for saving and £1 is for spending, they get three coins and put them in separate jars.

"And they have to work for it – help in the kitchen, help in the garden. They've got to learn the value of doing something and earning something for themselves."

Elton John and David Furnish

Elton also gave an insight into fatherhood back in 2016, when he admitted that despite global fame and success in music, being a dad is what comes first. "That was the greatest decision I've made — well — we've made, in the last six years, is to have those boys," the proud dad explained to the Today show. "They're our primary concern. They're the things that come first and foremost."

He added: "[Zachary] is very proud of his daddy, but he's more interested in 'Hotline Bling' by Drake or 'Uptown Funk,'. They sing 'Rocket Man.' They sing 'Benny and the Jets.' ... They know who I am. They know what I do, but they're more interested, to be honest with you, in their toys. And I'm fine with that. That's good."