Madonna's twin daughters Stella and Estere, 10, graduate - see how much they’ve grown

It was a week of jubilant celebrations in the Madonna household as the music icon's twin daughters, Stella and Estere, took a step forward in their academic journey, graduating from elementary school.

The 64-year-old pop superstar couldn't help but gush over her adorable ten-year-old twins' achievement, filling her Instagram Story with a snapshot of their joyous day.

Sporting classic blue graduation gowns and caps, Stella and Estere beamed for the camera, proudly clutching their graduation bouquets.

The twins were adopted by Madonna from Malawi in 2017 and are now embarking on an exciting new chapter in their education.

© Instagram Madonna's twins Stella and Estere graduate

In a sweet tribute to their accomplishment, Madonna captioned her post: "2 Kweens!!!! Happy Graduation!", rounding off her celebratory message with a pair of crown emojis.

Madonna is a proud mother to six children. Apart from her twin girls, she shares her life with daughters Mercy, 16, and Lourdes, 26, and sons David, 17, and Rocco, 22. David and Mercy were adopted from Malawi in 2006 and 2009, respectively.

Lourdes is Madonna's daughter of her ex-boyfriend, actor Carlos Leon, while Rocco is the son of acclaimed director Guy Ritchie. Madonna and Ritchie's marriage spanned from 2000 to 2008, ending in a high-profile divorce settlement.

Madonna with her adopted children

Madonna's Instagram feed has been filled with her brood's precious moments lately as her children accompany her to the rehearsals for her upcoming world tour. In a recent post titled "The Calm Before The Storm……….", Madonna shares an eclectic array of pictures featuring her in various poses and outfits, perfectly capturing her vibrant personality and hinting at the fervor of her forthcoming tour.

The captivating series of snapshots reveal the 'Queen of Pop' in her element. From a close-up shot highlighting her ruby red lips to her playful pose in a designer black jacket and oversized sunglasses, Madonna’s charisma shines through.

© Instagram Chifundo “Mercy” James and Madonna

A third image depicts Madonna engaging in a discussion, presumably with a photographer, while clad in a chic black jumpsuit. Her hair was straightened and tinted an audacious shade of orange, a hint of her natural brunette roots peeping through at the center.

Another photo reveals Madonna perched on a black piano stool, donning a tight black T-shirt from Balenciaga, paired with short cargo shorts, black tights, and glasses. An additional image is a close-up of her black T-shirt with white lettering reading 'Italians Do It Better.'

© Getty Madonna and Lourdes Leon in the front row of Fashion Week

Among the collection, a standout photo features Madonna making the 'shhhh' gesture, sporting an all-black ensemble including an oversized Versace jacket, bodysuit, fishnet stockings, and an imposing baker boy hat.

Further, the photo array includes shots of Madonna in the black jumpsuit, one capturing her in an upside-down pose lying on the floor, another a rear view of her in a candid moment. These intriguing behind-the-scenes glimpses hint at the creative processes unfolding in the lead-up to her tour.

Madonna's sneak glimpse of tour

Madonna's 12th concert tour, titled The Madonna: The Celebration Tour, is slated to commence on July 15, 2023, and will run through to January 30, 2024.

Fans across North America and Europe eagerly anticipate the star’s 84 shows, promising an unforgettable journey through the diva's legendary 40-year discography.