Courteney Cox posts rare throwback photos of daughter Coco, 19, in birthday tribute

Courteney Cox celebrated her daughter Coco Arquette's 19th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. The actress shared several throwback photos of Coco along with a touching message to commemorate the special occasion.

"Happy Birthday Cocolicious! I love you and your sweet, caring, sensitive, spicy, original, salty, witty, beautiful heart," the Friends alum wrote. Her close friend and godmother to Coco, Jennifer Aniston, showed her support by liking the post.

Courteney shares Coco with her ex-husband David Arquette. The couple was married from 1999 to 2013 and she often expresses her adoration for her daughter and has previously expressed how proud she is to be Coco's mother.

Coco as a youngster

"You are courageous, smart, deep, funny, unique, and beautiful with the biggest heart. I can't wait to see what's next. I love you x," Courteney wrote in an Instagram post last year.

It appears that Coco is currently home from college for the summer. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she teased that Coco would be attending college, but not close to home.

She shared that Coco wanted to go as far away from Los Angeles as possible and live independently. Courteney admitted that it was bittersweet but praised her daughter for preparing her for the empty-nest phase of life.

© Photo: Getty Images Coco with her mom Courteney

“She's going to go as far away from L.A. as she can get. We are so close, but she just can't wait to go away and live on her own. It's sad,” she said.

Apart from her role as a mother, Courteney is in a relationship with Johnny McDaid, the lead singer of Snow Patrol.

The couple started dating in late 2013 and announced their engagement in June 2014. Johnny, who hails from Northern Ireland, jokingly mentioned that the actress often struggles to understand his accent.

Coco looks a lot like her mom

"Well, my partner is American, and she hasn't understood a word I've said in eight years. She hasn't got a clue!" Johnny humorously remarked. While the couple typically divides their time between the United States and the United Kingdom, they faced the challenge of being separated during the COVID-19 lockdown, being in different countries.

Despite the physical distance, the couple managed to stay connected and channel their energy into creative pursuits.

Johnny highlighted that Courteney worked on her show and a new product line, while he collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the song "Bad Habits." He expressed gratitude for their fortunate circumstances and acknowledged the difficulty of being apart from loved ones during challenging times.

