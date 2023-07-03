Janette Manrara bares all in empowering pregnancy photoshoot days away from due date – exclusive photos

Former Strictly dancer Janette Manrara bares her beautiful baby bump in daring photos for HELLO! – see the pregnant star's stunning pictures

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara looked absolutely stunning in her exclusive pregnancy photoshoot with HELLO!, baring her bump for some beautiful pictures.

The It Takes Two presenter, who is married to Strictly dancer Aljaž Škorjanec, is expecting her first child later in July and we are so excited for the couple. In our behind the scenes video below, we see an exclusive look at Janette's HELLO! photoshoot...

WATCH: Behind the scenes at Janette Manrara's HELLO!'s exclusive pregnancy shoot

Skin radiant and cradling her bump at our photoshoot, Janette posed in a fabulous green floor-length dress which revealed her growing tum.

"Not long now until our baby arrives! I loved doing this beautiful pregnancy shoot!" Janette posted beside the photo on her Instagram page.

© Nicky Johnston Janette proudly reveals her blossoming baby bump

The expectant mum's fellow Strictly dancer Vito Coppola commented: "I love the fact that even a pregnant dancer is a dancer. Love the detail or the pointing toes of the foot."

In another behind the scenes photo with HELLO!, Janette shows off her blooming bump once more, posing nude with just a piece of fabric draped over her body. It's a daring and beautiful shot.

© Nicky Johnston Janette looked radiant in our exclusive pregnancy photoshoot

And in a further revealing picture, the mum-to-be proudly shows off her bump in a red kimono-style outfit.

Janette told us that she has been thriving in her final trimester. “I am really enjoying being pregnant,” she revealed.

“I love having a bump and watching my body change and grow. I have felt really good the whole time and I count my blessings for that, because I know it’s not the case for every woman.”

© Nicky Johnston Janette and Aljaz have already chosen a name for their baby

Aljaz is so excited to become a father and said: "Babies can hear you and can feel your hand and it has been really nice to put my hand on Janette’s belly and feel our baby move."

He also revealed how they have already chosen a name for their little one: "We settled on a name about eight years ago but then as soon as we fell pregnant, we completely erased that one from the options.

"Then, not that long ago, Janette suggested a name and that was the one that we kind of stuck with. Now, whenever we caress the bump we say the name. People say that you need to see the baby before you solidify it but I feel like we do have a name.”

© Nicky Johnston Janette is so excited about the next chapter in her life

There are exciting times ahead for the Strictly duo! We can't wait to meet their little bundle of joy.