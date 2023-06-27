Strictly's Gemma Atkinson and pregnant Janette Manrara's babies set to have extra special bond

The Strictly Come Dancing stars are due to give birth weeks away from each other

Strictly Come Dancing fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of not one, but two baby arrivals as former celebrity contestant Gemma Atkinson and professional dancer Janette Manrara are pregnant.

Gemma, who is expecting her second child any day now with her fiancé and Strictly pro Gorka Marquez, announced her pregnancy back in January this year. One month later, Janette and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec exclusively told HELLO! they were expecting their first, after months of preparing for IVF treatment.

© Instagram Gemma is days away from giving birth to her second child

Gemma and Janette are no doubt thrilled to be experiencing pregnancy together. Earlier this year, first-time mother-to-be Janette revealed that she "couldn't wait" to share her pregnancy news with Gemma, who is already a mother to three-year-old Mia.

© Instagram Janette will give birth to her first child this summer

Confirming their close bond, the Strictly gang most recently stepped out together for a spot of lunch. Posing together for a photo at a restaurant, Janette wrote in the accompanying caption: "Great lunch w/ these guys! Long overdue and wanted to get it in before life became a little busier for all of us.

"Cannot believe the next time we see each other there maybe not just 1, but 2 more little humans w/ us! How exciting! It’ll be 7 of us soon. Loving our girl trio as well! Mia is amazing!"

© Instagram The Strictly Come Dancing friends united for a lunch before Gemma gives birth

Echoing Janette's sweet words, Gemma added: "The last meet up before the first of two babies arrives… How lovely that our little ones will all grow up together, and clearly get their dance moves from the best dancer of the group, ME."

Inside Janette Manrara and Gemma Atkinson's friendship

Not only did Gemma find love with her husband-to-be during her stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, but she also developed a lifelong friendship with her dance partner Aljaz and his wife, Janette.

© Getty Janette and Aljaz at the UK premiere of The Little Mermaid

Earlier this year, Janette shared with HELLO! her and Aljaz's plans to relocate away from London to live in Chesire - just minutes away from Gorka and Gemma's idyllic property.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares heartwarming video of new home ahead of due date

"It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," said Janette at the time.

Considering Gemma and Gorka's relationship with Janette and Aljaz, and their living situation, it would come as no surprise if their children grow up together. We wonder if they're set to be the next generation of Strictly dancers?