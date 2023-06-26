Janette Manrara shares third trimester update with fans in new video that will melt your heart

Janette Manrara has shared an update about her third trimester with her fans. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who is expecting her first baby with husband and fellow professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to post a video to her followers showing off her gorgeous growing bump.

The It Takes Two presenter was clearly wowed at the size of her pregnancy bump and reiterated that there's still more growing to do! The mother-to-be wore a pair of white linen shorts and a matching white crop top, showing off the bump in its full glory.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shows off her growing baby bump

"Also can we just take a minute for the belly? Ooh, jeez. And it’s still growing! Still got more brewing left to do in there. I mean… alright," she said.

Janette and Aljaž are both clearly so excited about the arrival of their little one. Gushing about how supportive her husband has been while appearing on The One Show recently, Janette told Alex Jones: "I have to give Aljaž massive, massive kudos because he has been the most incredible husband and partner through this whole pregnancy, he's brilliant, he's going to be a super dad! He can't wait!"

© Instagram Janette Manrara shows off bump on Instagram

Janette and Aljaž announced the news they were expecting their first child in February exclusively with HELLO! The couple are due to welcome the arrival later this summer after trying for a baby "for the past couple of years".

In the exclusive, Janette said: "For the past couple of years we hadn't been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer two years ago so she and Aljaž could try for a baby.

© Getty The couple are due to welcome their first child

"I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman's body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing."

© Instagram Janette has kept her fans up to date on her pregnancy

Meanwhile, Janette and Aljaž aren't the only Strictly stars expanding their family. Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson are set to welcome their second baby any day now. The couple, who are already parents to three-year-old daughter Mia, joined Janette and Aljaž for a spot of lunch before the little one's impending arrival.

© Instagram Janette looks radiant ahead of her due date

Posing together for a photo at a restaurant, Janette wrote in the accompanying caption: "Great lunch w/ these guys! Long overdue and wanted to get it in before life became a little busier for all of us." Cannot believe the next time we see each other there maybe not just 1, but 2 more little humans w/ us! How exciting! It’ll be 7 of us soon. Loving our girl trio as well! Mia is amazing!"