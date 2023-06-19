Strictly's Janette Manrara in tears as she shares adorable bump photo ahead of due date

Strictly star Janette Manrara caused a wave of emotion among her co-stars when she shared an adorable photo of her partner, Aljaž, cuddling her baby bump.

Admitting that the picture caused her to cry too, Janette wrote: "I took this photo this morning while we were having morning cuddles in bed and I got tears in my eyes looking back at it now.

"He is going to be such an amazing father. He’s been so incredible through this whole pregnancy and seeing him cuddle our little baby that we’ll soon meet makes my heart sing! Not long now Bučko… We’re mami and ati soon," she added.

© Instagram Janette got emotional looking at this photo

Janette and Aljaž's Strictly colleagues flooded the sweet post with love, with Gemma Atkinson commenting two crying emojis, while Karim Zeroual wrote: "You two are the best! Love ya both dearly."

Aljaž and Janette were preparing to undergo IVF late in 2022, before falling pregnant naturally.

"For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do," said Janette, who quit her role as a professional dancer two years ago so she and Aljaž could try for a baby.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, ‘ok, fine, I’m coming up now.'"

© Instagram Janette has been sharing regular bump updates

How did Janette tell Aljaž she was pregnant?

Janette told HELLO! that she called her doctor before breaking the news to Aljaž. "I said, 'Oh my gosh, I think I'm pregnant, what do I do?' And she said, 'First of all, calm down and second of all, congratulations. What has Aljaž said?'

"And I said, 'I haven’t told him; he's in the living room!'" Finally, she handed her husband her positive pregnancy test. "We cried and hugged; it was quite a moment," she said.

Aljaž continued: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz have been trying for a baby for a few years

What happened at Aljaz and Janette's 12-week scan?

The couple describe their 12-week scan, with Janette saying: "I was overwhelmed with emotion because it was real. There really was a little human being growing inside me. I didn't realise how much they moved; the baby was literally flipping about. We saw the arms moving and the feet moving and it was pretty magical. The doctor said, 'It's already dancing.'"

