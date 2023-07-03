The former Hollyoaks and Strictly star shares Mia, three, with fiancé Gorka Marquez

It looks like Gemma Atkinson is days away from welcoming her second child, a baby boy, as a new photo of the actress has shown an exciting change with her bump.

The former Hollyoaks star and her fiancé, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez, enjoyed a 'mum and dad date night' at the weekend, with Gorka sharing a snap of the pair all dressed up on his Instagram page.

Gorka wrote: "Mum & Papa went one a date. Duration: the length of the movie 'Sing'. Credit: to the grandparents. Now back to reality @glouiseatkinson #minidate #parents #sunday.

WATCH: Gorka Marquez talks openly about baby's birth

In the comments section, several of the couple's followers noticed that Gemma's bump has dropped – a sure sign that the baby is in position and ready to arrive.

One wrote: "Bump looks to have dropped. Any day now…so exciting."

MORE: Pregnant Gemma Atkinson makes frank admission about second baby

Another said: "Gosh bump has dropped! Hope you had a lovely time, not long now," while a third posted, " Oooh, that baby’s coming soon, Gemma’s bump has dropped!! How exciting."

One follower commented: "So good to have time together for what could be your last date before little man arrives. I am so excited for yas."

Another fan pointed out the time of the month, saying: "It's a full moon tonight, the time when maternity wards are their busiest."

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson and her partner Gorka Marquez

Tuesday 4 July just happens to be their daughter Mia's fourth birthday. We wonder if their second baby will arrive on his sister's big day and the siblings share the same birthday?

Fortunately, Gemma and Gorka have already celebrated their daughter's birthday with a party, clearly preempting a date clash with the birth.

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson's fitness tracker results

The star mum recently posted an image from a fitness tracker which showed her sleep performance as 100 percent. Gemma wrote: "How clever is the human body. Made it to Mia's party, she had THE best time with all her friends.

"I got in bed last night & said to Gorka, 'I can finally relax. She had her party so little fella can come anytime from now and it's OK.' Woke up to my best recovery in months! Seems I really did 'switch off' to sleep and recover."

© Instagram Gemma showcased her growing baby bump

The radio DJ has also revealed the exciting news that she and Gorka are set to star in their own TV show, a documentary series that follows their "unfiltered lives".

The programme, which will air on W and UKTV Play, offers viewers "exclusive access into their busy lives as they embark on an exciting new phase of their life together," according to the synopsis.

The couple will also share "intimate details" of their life together as they document the imminent arrival of their second baby.