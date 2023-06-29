Pregnant Gemma Atkinson makes frank admission about second baby

Actress Gemma Atkinson is expecting her second child, a little boy, with Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez this summer, and the star mum has shared a very relatable post on her Instagram Stories.

Gemma, who is mum to three-year-old daughter Mia with fiancé Gorka, posted two photos of herself in her home gym, telling her followers how getting back in shape would be different after her second baby.

The former Hollyoaks star shared a snap of herself working out on an exercise bike, captioning the picture: "And exactly 1 year later, I was back to feeling my absolute best and training was back on point."

Gemma Atkinson working out in her home gym

The second photo showed Gemma holding baby Mia in the gym.

She wrote: "This time around will be different and that's ok. I'm under no illusion that it'll be the same with 2. Twice the [exhaustion], twice the chaos, twice the fun! BUT, I'll still be doing it, in my own time I'll get back to feeling like myself."

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson in her gym with baby Mia

Earlier in the week Gemma took to her social media account to share how she was feeling about giving birth for a second time. The star posted that she could "finally relax" after throwing a party for Mia, who will turn four on 4 July.

Posting an image from a fitness tracker which showed her sleep performance as 100 percent, Gemma wrote: "How clever is the human body. Made it to Mia's party, she had THE best time with all her friends.

"I got in bed last night & said to Gorka, 'I can finally relax. She had her party so little fella can come anytime from now and it's OK.' Woke up to my best recovery in months! Seems I really did 'switch off' to sleep and recover."

© Instagram Gemma showcased her growing baby bump

The radio DJ has also revealed the exciting news that she and Gorka are set to star in their own TV show, a documentary series that follows their "unfiltered lives".

The programme, which will air on W and UKTV Play, offers viewers "exclusive access into their busy lives as they embark on an exciting new phase of their life together," according to the synopsis.

The couple will also share "intimate details" of their life together as they document the imminent arrival of their second baby.

Taking to Instagram in a joint post, the stars announced. "We're so excited to announce our brand new show Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens which will air on @wtvchannel and @uktvplay this summer!"

© Instagram Gemma, Gorka and Mia

Gemma revealed she was expecting her second child in January.

Sharing a black-and-white snap of herself cradling her bump, she wrote: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year."