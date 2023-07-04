Novak Djokovic’s lookalike son sweetly supports his father at Wimbledon

On the court, Novak Djokovic is a steely-eye sportsman. Off the court, he’s a loving family man. On Monday, the tennis champion battled it out against Pedro Cachín at Wimbledon, securing a win against his opponent in front of a buzzing crowd.

The star was sweetly supported by his family at the match, who took their VIP seats among stars and socialites in attendance. Djokovic’s wife Jelena brought along their 8-year-old son Stefan, who cheered on his father from the stands.

Jelena looked elegant in jeans and a cream-coloured blazer, while young Stefan emulated his family’s sporty streak. He wore a bright apple green track jacket and a baseball cap and he waved his arms in support of his famous father during the intense game.

Djokovic shares two children with his wife. Stefan was born in October 2014, and their second child, a daughter Tara, was born in 2017.

The pair have been married since July 2014, when they wed in Montenegro. The tennis star met his wife at high school and the two began dating in 2005.

The couple shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO!. The big day took place just a few days after Novak scored his second Wimbledon title. Jelena, who runs the Novak Foundation, said of laying eyes on her groom for the first time: "I was seeing him through tears and immediately started crying when I saw him. I was just so happy and probably being pregnant makes it quite difficult to control the emotions.

"I am so blessed to have him in my life. I couldn't ask for a better partner than him."

In another exclusive interview with HELLO!, 35-year-old Djokovic admits it's not easy to be alone on the Grand Slam circuit but since becoming a father, his focus has shifted from being on him and his career to his children: “I really enjoy spending time with my kids. I adapt to their needs and for once, I am not a tennis player - but just a dad, and that feels so humbling. And it is quite hard work in fact!”

He added: “The change that fatherhood has brought to me is constant and ongoing. As they grow, I grow. We learn together. Before them, all the focus of the family was on me and my career. As they came into our life that focus has shifted on to them and I think it is the best thing that has happened to me. It has helped me appreciate more everything I do and have - especially time. All of my free time is going towards them. I think my heart grew in size too!”