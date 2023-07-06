Pregnant Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec show off baby's nursery ahead of due date

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have exclusively given HELLO! a sneak peek inside their newly decorated nursery as they await the birth of their first baby later this month.

The couple’s interior designers put their finishing touches to the beautiful room just days ago and the former Strictly Come Dancing professionals couldn’t be happier with the results. Although she’s a huge Disney fan Janette, 39, says she resisted going over the top with the theme and asked designers Carly and Derry, from Cheshire based company Dove Interiors, for a more subtle look.

Janette and Aljaz showed HELLO! around their baby's nursery ahead of their due date

“I really wanted it to feel like a calm space, not overwhelming and loud, because the baby is going to sleep there and we’re about to enter this mad chapter of our lives, so I went for natural, neutral colours like beige and grey” she tells us. "Obviously, I'm a Disney fan but I didn’t want the room to feel overwhelming, so the ladies from Dove Interiors have found ways of implementing Disney into the nursery without overtaking the whole space and making it feel like it's too much. But there are hints of Disney throughout.”

They have bought lots of cute teddies

The centrepiece of the room is a grey Disney wall clock depicting the Magic Kingdom and various characters. “A fan of ours gave it to us as a gift years ago and it is such a beautiful piece,” says Janette.

© Nicky Johnston Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec can’t wait to become parents

“It has all the Disney characters on it and every hour when it chimes they move. It is kind of where we started with the nursery and because it's grey and has the Disney characters on it, that kind of bled into what the rest of the nursery feels like.”

© Nicky Johnston Janette is so excited about the next chapter in her life

While the beige, textured blackout curtains and neutral tone soft toys continue the calm theme, a dotted feature wall behind the baby’s cot, with portraits of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, add a touch of fun. “The little black dots represent the Disney characterisation without being overwhelming,” says Janette.

They have included touches of Disney to their nursery

“We’ve also got lots of books and lots of really lovely gifts from friends and family and lots of beautiful little stuffed animals. It’s calm with a bit of Disney magic mixed in.” The couple relocated to Cheshire earlier this year, swapping their two-bedroom flat in London for a four-bedroom house surrounded by fields.

© Janette Manrara's Instagram Janette had a surprise baby shower

