Janette Manrara has shared some news with her Instagram fans, just two weeks after welcoming her first child with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

The couple, who shot to fame as professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing, are currently enjoying their blissful baby bubble with their newborn daughter Lyra, and Janette took to her social media to answer questions from followers.

The new mum appeared in video clips on her Instagram Stories looking stunning with radiant skin and her brunette hair worn in her trademark bob.

WATCH: Strictly’s Janette Manrara makes surprise announcement

"Are you going to be back on ITT?" asked one fan, referring to Janette's hosting role on Strictly: It Takes Two.

Janette replied: "Yes, I am back. I guess there wasn't a huge official announcement but yeah, I'm back."

She continued: "Luckily, I had more than enough time on maternity leave with Lyra for me to be able to come back and do the show so yes, I will be on the couch along with Fleur (East) interviewing all of your couples and I can't wait actually, I literally can't wait. It was such an amazing year last year, but I feel like every year, I don't know, is just great."

© Instagram Janette welcomed Lyra in July

Another follower asked the star: "Is Aljaz back this year? [He] Always makes us smile."

Janette revealed: "Aw, he's not back on Strictly this year, no. But I think he has the best job in the world right now, and that is being a dad.

"I don't know if you've been following him on his Instagram but he's doing the night feeds so that I can get rest in the evenings and then I do most of the daytime with her while I'm recovering from the c-section.

"But he is so happy being a father and I think he wants to spend every second that he can with little Lyra, so unfortunately he won't be on Strictly, but he'll be cheering on all the couples with Lyra and I on the couch on Saturday nights."

© Aljaz Skorjanec/Instagram Aljaz Skorjanec and baby Lyra

Meanwhile, over on Aljaz's the 33-year-old dancer posted the sweetest video of his tiny tot wriggling around in a grey marl baby bouncer and he shared a candid parenting confession.

In his caption, the Slovenian-born dancer gave us an insight into the start of his 'night shift'. "Just had my coffee… ready for the night ahead," he penned.

© Instagram Aljaz melted hearts with his update

The first-time parents welcomed their daughter on 28th July. They announced their joyous baby news with a precious black-and-white hospital photo which showed Janette and Aljaz proudly beaming for the camera with Lyra.

"Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," read the caption, alongside a single red rose emoji.