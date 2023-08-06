Strictly's Janette Manrara leaves fans in tears after sharing emotional video of daughter Lyra

The Strictly Come Dancing star gave birth to her and Aljaz Skorjanec's daughter Lyra Rose last week

Strictly Come Dancing duo Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec are no doubt basking in newborn baby bliss after becoming parents for the first time in July.

On Sunday, Jannette sparked a major reaction from fans when she shared a video of her daughter, Lyra Rose, meeting her grandparents for the first time. Watch the heartwarming moment in the clip below…

Janette Manrara's parents meet baby Lyra for the first time

In the sweet video, Janette can be seen cradling her newborn daughter as her parents, Luis and Maritza, rush to kiss her and welcome the new addition to the family.

"Such an emotional moment. My parents meeting their granddaughter Lyra Rose for the first time," Janette penned in the caption, which pulled on the heartstrings of her doting followers.

"My mum is very excited, it's her first grandchild," Jannete told fans on her IG Story. "My dad is very excited too, they both are. It's going to be a lovely family day."

© Instagram Janette's mother cradled baby Lyra Rose

The doting mother-of-one added that she's grateful her parents will be staying for the week to help around the house, joking that her daughter Lyra had "definitely become a night owl."

"Beautiful. Your dad is eager to get to you to check his baby girl is ok," penned one fan, as another wrote: "Awww this is adorable!! So happy they are able to be there meeting her."

© Instagram Baby Lyra Rose was born at 12.45 pm on 28 July

"I need more tissues… Gorgeous film to treasure," added another, while a fourth fan agreed: "Moments to treasure forever."

Janette and Aljaz – who tied the knot in 2017 – shared the news of their daughter's arrival on 28 July, with a moving monochrome photo that showed Janette cradling Lyra Rose while Aljaz stood behind his girls and flashed a huge smile.

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has gave birth to a little girl Lyra Rose

The Strictly: It Takes Two presenter welcomed her daughter via a C section, followed by a "painful" recovery which she detailed on Instagram this week.

© Instagram Janette gave an update on her "painful" recovery

"Fan on my stomach rash, pain in my incision, swollen breast, exhaustion, and wanting more cuddles with Lyra but have to take it slow for recovery…. other than that, we’re all good! [Laughing emoji] Sending love to all first-time parents dealing with new adventures too."