Janette Manrara reveals relatable parenting struggle as she opens up about baby Lyra

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Janette Manrara is currently wrapped up in a baby bubble with her daughter Lyra, and on Sunday, the star shared a very relatable parenting struggle.

Amid the soaring temperatures in the UK, the It Takes Two presenter, 39, shared a glimpse inside her restless night with little Lyra.

Over on her Instagram Stories, she posted a clip of herself lovingly watching over her bundle of joy alongside the caption: "Hanging over Lyra's cot next to our bed as she's finally gone back to sleep. She's been waking up loads in the heat overnight, bless her."

Janette went on to say: "Hope you're all hydrated and safe in the heat. When we don't have it, we miss it. When we have it… It's HOT!"

The star shares Lyra with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec. Despite their bittersweet journey to conceive, the doting couple welcomed their little one into the world back in July.

To mark the arrival of the latest family addition, Janette and Aljaz delighted their Instagram followers with a touching black-and-white snapshot which showed the happy couple smiling for the camera with their newborn daughter.

In a joint caption, Janette and Aljaz gushed: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a single red rose emoji.

Unsurprisingly, their sweet post quickly caught the attention of their loyal fanbase, with one follower writing in the comments section: "Ah congratulations guys!!!!!!!! So happy for you both," while a second chimed in: "Omg!!!! This is EVERYTHING!!!! Huge congrats."

A third noted: " Just beautiful, couldn’t be happier for you all. Welcome Lyra Rose," and a fourth sweetly added: "GUYS!!!! Congratulations! This is the best news! Lyra, what a stunning life you will have with these two as parents."

Since the arrival of their precious bundle of joy, Janette and Aljaz have been incredibly frank about their experience as first-time parents.

From Aljaz's night-feeding sessions, to Janette's "painful" recovery at home, the duo aren't afraid to speak candidly about both the highs and lows of parenting.

In particular, Miami-born Janette has been very open and honest about her postpartum journey and ever-changing body.

Back in August, the brunette beauty uploaded an Instagram video of herself wearing a figure-hugging lingerie set.

Janette looked flawless in her black underwear as she proudly showed off her side profile and postpartum, still-there bump.

"Day 24 postpartum. Day 1 of slowly getting back on stage!" she noted alongside the candid clip.

"Every single pregnancy & postpartum journey is different. Feeling confident and happy in my own skin and knowing that all that really matters is that Lyra [rose emoji] and I are both healthy and happy."

The presenter finished by adding: "I'll take each day one at a time and at my own pace. Sending love to all the moms out there in their own postpartum journeys. We're all amazing!"