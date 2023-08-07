Janette Manrara captures 'magical' moment with baby Lyra in new update

Strictly star Janette Manrara is a proud mother-of-one, and on Monday, the dancer enjoyed a precious moment with her newborn daughter Lyra.

Janette, 39, who shares her bundle of joy with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, melted hearts with the sweetest Instagram video of her tiny tot resting on her mother's chest.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares precious video of baby Lyra

The Miami-born professional dancer appeared to relish her tender mother-daughter bonding moment and could be seen gently planting a kiss on her baby daughter's cheek.

Lyra looked adorable in the video dressed in a cosy white sleepsuit, whilst Janette looked every inch the stylish new mum in a bright, teal T-shirt. Although Janette didn't reveal little Lyra's face, the newborn's abundance of brunette locks were on full display.

© Instagram Baby Lyra Rose was born at 12.45 pm on 28 July

"The best cuddles, the best smell in the world. Mornings [with] Lyra are magical," Janette gushed in her caption, followed by a sweet red rose emoji.

This isn't the first time Janette has shared a glimpse inside her life as a new mother. At the weekend, lovebirds Janette and Aljaz sparked the sweetest fan reaction when they posted a heartwarming video of Janette's parents Luis and Maritza meeting Lyra for the first time.

"Such an emotional moment. My parents meeting their granddaughter Lyra Rose for the first time," Janette penned in the caption, which pulled on the heartstrings of her doting followers.

© Instagram Janette's mother cradled baby Lyra Rose

"My mum is very excited, it's her first grandchild," Jannete told fans on her IG Story. "My dad is very excited too, they both are. It's going to be a lovely family day."

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on Janette's sweet post, with one writing: "Aww this is adorable!! So happy they are able to be there meeting her," while a second noted: "Such a precious moment that you will all remember forever."

© Getty Images Janette and Aljaz share one child together

A third commented: "Oh my gosh how beautiful!!!!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Tearing up over here [crying emoji] This made my heart so full," followed by a red heart emoji.

Happy couple Janette and Aljaz shared their joyous baby news on 28th July. They announced their daughter's arrival with a touching black-and-white snapshot that showed Janette cradling little Lyra Rose while Aljaz stood behind his girls with a huge smile on his face.

Since giving birth, Janette has been incredibly open about her birthing experience. Taking to Instagram, the It Takes Two presenter posted a snapshot of herself recovering at home on the sofa.

"Fan on my stomach rash, pain in my incision, swollen breast, exhaustion, and wanting more cuddles with Lyra but have to take it slow for recovery… other than that, we’re all good," she penned in her caption.

© Instagram Janette gave an update on her recovery

"Sending love to all first-time parents dealing with new adventures too."

Janette's followers were quick to send supportive messages, with one writing: "It is overwhelmingly exhausting! You are doing BRILLIANTLY!" while a second noted: "Take it nice and easy please. Enjoy the moments. You're doing an incredible job."

A third commented: "Huge congratulations! You've got this mama. You’re doing an amazing job. What a beautiful time - family of three," and a fourth wrote: "Sending lots of love and healing to you."