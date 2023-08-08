Aljaz Skorjanec inundated with messages after sharing new baby Lyra update

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional is married to Janette Manrara

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec is currently on cloud nine after welcoming his first child with wife Janette Manrara, and on Monday, the proud dad shared the sweetest update.

Taking to Instagram, Aljaz, 33, shared an adorable snapshot of baby Lyra Rose lying down on her back with her teeny feet pointing towards the camera. She was dressed in the most adorable outfit featuring a pair of tiny blush pink socks emblazoned with the words "dancing" and "feet".

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec shares adorable video with baby Lyra

In his caption, Aljaz subtly suggested that his tiny tot is soon set to be following in her parents' footsteps. "These feet ain't made for walking…" he wrote, alongside a pair of pink ballerina slippers.

Fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one insisting: "Aww she's going to be a dancer like mum and dad," while a second chimed in: "Awwww in the genes [pink heart emoji] your little dancing queen."

© Instagram Aljaz shared the sweetest photo of his little girl

A third wrote: "Possibly the cutest, and most appropriate, pair of socks EVER!!!!!" and a fourth gushed: "How could they be walking with her DNA? She’ll go from crawling to Charleston!"

Whilst little Lyra is years away from strutting her stuff on the dancefloor, there's every chance that Janette and Aljaz's daughter will endeavour to pursue a career as a dancer.

Janette, who is now a presenter on It Takes Two decided to pursue dancing as a career after attending Florida International University to study finance and working in a bank for seven years.

© Instagram The Miami-born dancer is a mother-of-one

At the age of 24, Janette had become a top eight finalist in the US version of So You Think You Can Dance. And in 2013, the brunette beauty joined the Strictly Come Dancing family.

Aljaz, meanwhile, is a 19-time national Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten dance. Like Janette, the 33-year-old joined the Strictly line-up in 2013. After nine years on the show, however, he announced his decision to step down in pursuit of a new challenge.

© Getty Aljaz quit Strictly Come Dancing in 2021

Janette and Aljaz, who wed in 2017, shared their joyous baby news on 28th July. They announced their daughter's arrival with a touching black-and-white snapshot that showed Janette cradling little Lyra Rose while Aljaz stood behind his girls with a huge smile on his face.

Since giving birth, Janette has been incredibly open about her birthing experience. Taking to Instagram, the It Takes Two presenter posted a snapshot of herself recovering at home on the sofa.

"Fan on my stomach rash, pain in my incision, swollen breast, exhaustion, and wanting more cuddles with Lyra but have to take it slow for recovery… other than that, we’re all good," she penned in her caption.

© Instagram Janette gave an update on her recovery

"Sending love to all first-time parents dealing with new adventures too."

Janette's followers were quick to send supportive messages, with one writing: "It is overwhelmingly exhausting! You are doing BRILLIANTLY!" while a second noted: "Take it nice and easy please. Enjoy the moments. You're doing an incredible job."