Loose Women pannelist Frankie Bridge has a secret favourite name for a baby girl, and the beautiful moniker is inspired by a much-loved family movie.

Frankie, 34, who is mum to sons Parker and Carter with her footballer husband Wayne Bridge, opened up about her family life on Disney's Journey to the Magic podcast hosted by Giovanna Fletcher, telling fans what she'd name a girl if she'd had one.

Giovanna asked Frankie who her favourite Disney character is, and it seems that the former The Saturdays singer is such a fan of this particular princess, she would name her daughter after her.

Frankie Bridge chatted to Giovanna Fletcher

Frankie revealed: "When I was growing up, if you asked me who I wanted to be and what my first child if it was a girl would be called, which hasn't happened, it would’ve been Jasmine. That she had long dark hair and I just loved her but when we used to go shopping at Lakeside [shopping centre] they had the big Disney Store.

She added: "And my mum and my dad used to have to actively distract me when they knew the Disney Store was coming because I would go in there and I would want everything in there and I always wanted a Jasmine costume. One year my aunt made me one and crimped my hair and we've got pictures of it and I still remember it and I just thought I was Jasmine.

"I haven't had a daughter, but you know someone else can name their child Jasmine and that's fine with me."

© Getty Frankie loves the name Jasmine

Frankie also divulged how she loves to watch Disney movies with her sons.

The star explained: “Parker's favourite film when he was little was Jungle Book. He watched it over and over and over again, and Cinderella, he loved Cinderella and that didn't really come from me pushing on to him.

"So it has always been a big part for me and I think as we went when I was young that was always an amazing family memory that we had. I did Disney on Ice.

"I was really excited about it. If you've grown up with it and it just has so many memories and there is just such a magical element of it, which is why I couldn't wait to take the boys.”

Frankie with her sons Parker and Carter

Frankie admitted that she'd like her sons to see her star in another music video, reminiscing over her Saturday days: "It’s actually so long ago that I don’t even know how long [it was that we were all together]. Maybe like seven or eight years. Sometimes I miss it. Sometimes I’d just quite like to do a video... a music video. I would like to go on tour but I just remember doing videos and they were such hard work and then when you would get them back, they would be amazing.

"Now, I’d quite like to do that. Now I'm just like mum and want to be able to do something and be like, ‘See I was cool’. Just for my kids, yeah. That’s sad, isn’t it?"

We're totally here for this. The Saturdays reunion please ladies!