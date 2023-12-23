Kourtney Kardashian's intimate baby photos of son Rocky have fans saying the same thing

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker have finally given fans a glimpse of their newborn son, Rocky – weeks after his birth in November.

Taking to their respective Instagram accounts on Friday night, Kourtney, 44, and Travis, 47, shared the same adorable photos of their baby boy alongside the simple caption: "Rocky", followed by a black heart emoji.

WATCH: Revisit Kourtney Kardashian's epic pregnancy announcement

In the carousel of images, Rocky is matching his parents in an all-black ensemble, wearing an adorable velvet onesie as he is cradled against Travis' chest while Kourtney rests her head on her husband's lap and gazes into the camera.

A second photo shows off Rocky's tiny feet, while a third intimate image sees Kourtney breastfeeding her fourth child.

Another photo shows Rocky wrapped in a towel in his dad's arms as Travis lovingly kisses his son, and the final snap reveals the newborn lying on the Blink-182 drummer's bare chest. In each photo, Kourtney and Travis have concealed Rocky's face.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian was praised for 'normalizing' breastfeeding

Fans were delighted to finally get a glimpse of baby Barker, and many rushed to the comment section of the post to share congratulatory messages – with some even joking that they imagined Rocky would be covered in tattoos, just like his dad.

"Why did I think the baby would come out tatted tho," replied one, which received several responses in agreement. A second said: "He will get tattoos before [he] starts walking."

Others praised Kourtney for sharing the photo of her feeding her son, with one commenting: "Thank you for normalizing breastfeeding!" Another added: "The breastfeeding photo is beautiful."

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney did not reveal their son's face

According to The Blast who obtained a copy of the baby's birth certificate, Rocky Thirteen Barker was born on November 1, 2023, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Rocky's name carries personal significance for the couple, particularly for Travis who had consistently expressed his fondness for the name during Kourtney's pregnancy.

Explaining the inspiration behind his son's name during a conversation with his daughter, Alabama, for Complex's GOAT Talk video series in July, Travis explained why the moniker appealed to him.

© Instagram Rocky 13 Barker was born on November 1, 2023

He said: "Rocky George played guitar for [the band] Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time."

The journey to Rocky's birth was not without its challenges. Kourtney and Travis underwent a trying process to conceive, including multiple rounds of IVF treatments, which were publicly documented on 'The Kardashians'.

In a surprising twist, Kourtney conceived naturally after ceasing the treatments in late 2022, a development she referred to as "God's plan". But shortly before Rocky's birth, Kourtney was rushed to the hospital to undergo "urgent fetal surgery".

© Instagram Travis Barker cradled Rocky as he lay on his chest

"I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear," she said at the time as she thanked "the incredible doctors for saving our baby's life".

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," she added.

© Jason Kempin Kourtney and Travis married in 2022

Kourtney and Travis are already parents to six children between them. Kourtney shares sons Reign, eight, and Mason, 13, plus daughter Penelope, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

Travis, meanwhile, is a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

