The Good Morning America anchor will become an empty nester when twins Isabella and Sophia start college this fall

It's never easy when a parent has to send their kids off to college, especially when it means they are officially becoming an empty nester, but Michael Strahan says both himself and his youngest daughters, twins Isabella and Sophia, are ready for the milestone change.

His twin daughters, 18, graduated from their respective high schools earlier this summer, and come fall, they'll be starting their first year of college, Sophia at Duke in North Carolina, and Isabella is headed to the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

The incoming freshmen are the Good Morning America host's youngest out of his four kids. He shares daughter Tanita, 31, and son Michael Jr., 28, with his ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, who he was with from 1992 to 1996, and he welcomed the twins with second wife Jean Muggli, who he was with from 1999 to 2006.

During an appearance on The View on Monday, July 10, Michael opened up about his daughters' upcoming big change, and how he's feeling about it.

He first explained: "I used to feel like, 'I can't wait to get them out,' you know, [I'd think], 'You're teenage girls, you're working my nerves, you're talking about boys, I don't need to hear all that or Imma hurt somebody.'"

Still, he then noted: "Now I'm happy," before admitting: "I'm gonna miss them, but I want them to grow."

He continued: "They can't grow sitting around me all the time," though he joked: "But then they're kinda growing a little too much, where they don't wanna be around me when I wanna be around them," a dilemma parents are all too familiar with.

Despite the big move it implies for his daughters, Michael couldn't help but gush about Sophia and Isabella's schools of choice, as he said: "Sophia is going to Duke, Isabella is going to USC. [They are] their first choices of school, and they worked really hard," before maintaining: "I'm very proud of them, I'm a happy father."

Then, when the hosts couldn't help but notice the thousand-miles distance there will be between the twins, Michael explained: "They're very far from each other, but they went to separate high schools, since tenth grade."

Isabella recently graduated from Covenant of the Sacred Heart, a private all-girls school in the Upper East Side, while her sister Sophia graduated from Trinity School, a co-ed private school in the Upper West Side.

Michael then revealed: "They have completely separate sets of friends, even though they are great friends with each other."

Finally, in typical dad fashion, he couldn't help but joke: "But they also argue and fight to the point where they need to be separated."

When a clip of his interview was shared on The View's Instagram page, it received plenty of praise from fans, who wrote in the comments section under the post: "Way to go to Michael's daughters! He is such a great dad," and: "Congratulations, Michael!" as well as: "Such a sweetheart."