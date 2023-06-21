GMA's Michael Strahan tells model daughter to 'fight on' as she prepares for new chapter in personal life

Michael Strahan is preparing for a bittersweet change in his family home as his beloved youngest daughters, twins Isabella and Sophia, 18, prepare to fly the nest to attend college.

And on Tuesday, the GMA star took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of Isabella posing with a personalised college cake, ahead of her enrollment at the University of Southern California.

Isabella was beaming as she sat in the kitchen at home in New York City, wearing a pretty white dress.

In the caption, supportive dad Michael wrote: "FIGHT ON." Michael's twin daughter Sophia will also be leaving home to attend college come September.

As well as his twins - who he shares with ex Jean Strahan - Michael is also dad to children Michael Jr. and Tanita, who he shares with ex Wanda Hutchins.

Michael Strahan's daughter is moving out of the family home in September

He is also stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who often features in family photos posted on Michael's Instagram.

Michael previously opened up about fatherhood during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. He said during the interview in October 2022: "It's tough. You've got daughters and they have got boyfriends...It is not easy, it has taken everything in me not to walk in there and say 'What do you want?' and at one point I was even going to put on my football uniform!"

© Instagram Michael's daughter recently graduated from high school

While Michael kept his children out of the spotlight when they were younger, they are stepping into the limelight now that they are older, and have both done some modeling work.

The former NFL star lives with his twins in a gorgeous apartment located in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, close to the GMA studios, where he works each weekday morning.

© Getty Images Michael Strahan with his twin daughters Sophia and Isabella

The star often shares glimpses inside his home on social media too, which boasts everything from an open-plan living room and even a backyard.

As well as his children, Michael also lives with his two beloved dogs, Enzo and Zuma. Zuma was a recent addition to the family, with the star introducing their new four-legged friend on social media earlier this year.

© Photo: Getty Images The GMA star with his family on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

While the star loves meeting fans, when it comes to his downtime, he enjoys nothing more than going unnoticed in his neighbourhood.

Talking about the relaxed area of NYC during an interview with the New York Times, he said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

© Photo: Instagram Michael is a doting father

As well as a home in NYC, Michael also has a property in LA, which will come in handy when visiting his daughter at USC.

