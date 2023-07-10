Jessica Simpson shares concern for daughters as she admits to editing appearance in photos

The Open Book author has two daughters, Maxwell Drew and Birdie Mae, plus son Ace Knute with her husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson knows all too well the negative effects the way women's bodies are perceived and often objectified in the media can have on one's mental health, and now she is trying her best to shield her two daughters from it.

The star went through the pivotal 20s and the changes those years bring while prominently in the spotlight, and the changes in her body were often publicly scrutinized; old headlines like "Jumbo Jessica" and "Packing on the pounds" recently went viral – and were swiftly criticized – on social media.

Today she admits that the repercussions of that linger by way of her often feeling the need to edit the photos she posts on social media, but she also admits it's a habit she wants to kick in an effort to protect her daughters Maxwell Drew, 11, and Birdie Mae, four.

Speaking with Bustle for her latest cover story, she explained: "I was going to post a photo because everybody's down my neck, 'Jessica, you need to post, Jessica, you need to post.' I'm like, OK."

She continued: "Then I go to post and I'm like, oh, but let's go to the FaceApp [first]," referencing the popular photo editing app known for facilitating altering your appearance in photos.

Jessica then said: "I'm like, 'Oh, that makes it look a little bit better. Oh, that makes it a little bit better,'" before explaining that she then stops herself when she thinks of what message that sends to her daughters.

"What has done that to me?" she went on, adding: "What is that doing to my daughter? What we're doing on social media is creating this idea of what is beautiful and setting up our lives artificially – to look good for who?"

Jessica has three kids with her husband Eric Johnson: daughters Maxwell and Birdie, plus son Ace Knute, nine. Jessica and Eric have been married since 2014.

Despite the criticism and scrutiny she has faced, Jessica has recently been candid about the weight she lost after having her three babies, and in the same digital issue with Bustle, she maintained it was all "willpower" and not Ozempic, the diabetes drug with popularity for its weight loss effects.

Addressing the Ozempic accusations she has faced, she set the record straight: "Oh Lord. I mean, it is not [Ozempic]."

She maintained: "It's willpower. I'm like, do people want me to be drinking again? Because that's when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can't do it.

"Am I going to let the negativity derail me? No, I'm too old for that," she then said, adding: "I am too connected to myself right now to let that derail me. It doesn't mean that it doesn't hurt."