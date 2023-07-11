Christian Bale’s rarely-seen daughter Emmeline just walked the Dolce & Gabbana runway

The 18-year-old has walked for the Italian fashion house on several occasions

The ‘nepo baby’ debate is still ongoing, and nowhere is the discussion more prevalent than in the fashion industry. Models including Kaia Gerber, Lila Moss and Iris Law have all been subject to career scrutiny as a result of their famous parents, but the latest model to cause a social media stir is no other than Emmeline Bale.

The 18-year-old model is the daughter of esteemed Hollywood actor Christian Bale. On Monday, Emmeline hut the runway for Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda collection, which was held in Puglia, Southern Italy.

Emmeline, who goes by the name of Luka, graced the catwalk in a satin dressing gown boasting delicate velvet details embroidered with double organza, velvet flowers, and glimmering crystals. Her princess hair was styled down loose in cascades of blonde curls which flowed behind her as she mapped the weaving runway path.

© Instagram Emmeline 'Luka' Bale is a regular on the D&G runway

A pair of black velvet flat ballerina pumps completed her angelic attire, in addition to some extra operatic corsage detailing.

Dolce & Gabbana shared snippets from their latest collection online, writing: “The #DGAltaModa Collection, a mesmerizing tribute to the boundless inspirations and rich heritage of Puglia. Each unique piece breathes life into the profound beauty, timeless craftsmanship, and cherished traditions of this land. It weaves a captivating narrative, celebrating the essence of Val D’Itria, its skilled artisans, and their enduring artistic legacy.”

© Instagram The 18-year-old has a younger brother called Joseph

Emmeline has been walking for the controversial brand for years now. Her last runway appearance came in 2022, when she hit the runway in an opulent crystal dress featuring semi-sheer panels and a longline fit. She wrote online: “a big thank you @dolcegabbana for such a beautiful night. i am beyond grateful.”

Who is Emmeline Bale?

© Getty The model is Christian Bale's eldest child

Emmeline ‘Luka’ Bale is the daughter of English–American actor Christian Bale and his wife, Sandra "Sibi" Blažić, an American model, makeup artist, and personal assistant to actress Winona Ryder. Emmeline was born March 27, 2005 and has a brother named Joseph, born in 2014.

© Getty Christian Bale and daughter Emmeline in 2008

She has pursued a career in modelling, regularly walking for Dolce & Gabbana for their shows across the globe. She is a keen traveller, having logged many stunning destinations