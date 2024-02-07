Emily Blunt reveals John Krasinski's emotional reaction to her Oscar nomination – and who their daughters are actually rooting for

Emily Blunt is basking in the glow of being finally recognized as an Academy Award nominee, earning her first coveted nod for her performance in Oppenheimer in the Best Supporting Actress category.

The English actress, 40, joined MTV's Josh Horowitz for a taping of his Happy Sad Confused podcast at the 92nd Street Y in New York, which HELLO! attended, to talk all things life, career, and Oppenheimer.

She revealed that when she got the call on Oscar nominations morning that she'd made the final five, she had a "brief weep directly after picking up my dog's poop."

Josh asked who in her life was touched the most by the recognition, and she responded: "John [Krasinski] had a really good cry as well…after helping me with the poop. I think he went and put it in the trash and then we both cried."

Josh then questioned if their daughters, nine-year-old Hazel and seven-year-old Violet, were just as enthused about her nomination, or were they instead more excited for another one of the nominees.

"Ryan Gosling, I mean, he reigns supreme in our house," Emily shared. She added that her daughters were massive fans of not only the actor, who stars opposite Emily in the upcoming The Fall Guy, but also of Barbie.

"I had to go last week and do a bit of press for The Fall Guy, and it was a trip that we hadn't planned," she recalled. "So I said to the girls, 'You know who's to blame for this?...Ken!'"

Amid the audience's laughter, she continued: "And my kids were like, 'Really?' So they started singing, 'I blame Ken!'" Although Violet came to the Barbie star's defense.

"My little one, who's particularly in love with him, was like, 'I mean I don't really want to blame Ken, because I love him so much.' It was very cute!" While they haven't yet met Ryan, Emily reiterated that "they want to…bad."

At the start of the nomination, the Edge of Tomorrow star remarked at the fact that she still wasn't used to being addressed as an "Academy Award nominee." "None of it feels natural."

Of the anticipation of awards season, she said: "It's all quite scary, the anticipation of it. And I think you just try not to listen to buzz, because buzz can be built on sand sometimes.

"When it did happen, and when it happened in such a far reaching way for all of us in the movie and every crew member, it was magical. It was the best."

In a previous interview with The Sun, in which she'd also confessed to inadvertently injuring co-star Cillian Murphy multiple times on set, she spoke about being "moved" by the recognition.

"It really does make me buzz with gratitude," she expressed. "I'm so moved by it." Emily represents one of 13 nominations for the Christopher Nolan movie, which also picked up acting nods for lead Cillian and Supporting Actor Robert Downey Jr.

