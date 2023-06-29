Blake Lively admits to exhaustion raising four kids with Ryan Reynolds as she reveals incredible news

Blake Lively relishes her role as a mother of four alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds, though it also leaves her feeling worn out.

On June 28, the 35-year-old Gossip Girl actress used her social media platform to introduce her new baby, a product named Betty Booze.

This line of gourmet sparkling cocktails, an expansion of her Betty Buzz line, seems to be inspired by the depletion of energy brought on by her children.

“BettyBooze at your service. These are recipes I’ve been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I’m tired. So here they are. In a can. Enjoy. Responsibly. … Ish,” Blake posted on her Instagram Stories, with an accompanying picture of her presenting the drinks on a silver tray.

Several photos unveiled a range of cocktail options such as the Sparkling Tequila With Oak Smoked Lemonade — with butter! — the Sparkling Bourbon With Apple Ginger Sour Cherry, and the Sparkling Tequila With Lime Shiso.

Her captions emphasized the flavours, "It’s really [expletive] delicious. One thing I don’t compromise on is flavor. And husband. OK that’s two things."

© Getty Blake Lively and daughter James Reynolds

Blake and Ryan, 46, have three daughters together: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. They announced in February that they had discreetly welcomed their fourth child, whose name is yet to be disclosed.

The couple has previously commented on the fatigue caused by their expanding family. Earlier this month, the Deadpool star, humorously remarked that his new Fubo TV series, Bedtime Stories, was inspired by his experience as a father of four.

MORE: Blake Lively showcases trim physique months after baby number four's arrival

MORE: Ryan Reynolds makes rare revelation about baby number four

© Getty Images Blake and their children are very supportive of Ryan and his role with Wrexham AFC

“The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child,” he posted on Instagram, along with a trailer for the show.

Blake also uses social media to share glimpses of her busy life with the new baby. She recently shared an image of herself pumping breast milk at home, instead of attending the prestigious Met Gala on May 1, 2023.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with their daughters

The actress had confirmed in April that she would be staying home rather than gracing the red carpet of the high-profile fashion fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. “You will not [see me there],” she revealed at the Tiffany & Co. opening, adding, “But I will be watching.”

Meanwhile, Ryan expressed his excitement to Extra about skipping the event in favor of spending time with his family.

Although their bustling household keeps the couple, who married in 2012, on their toes, they still manage to fuel their romance.

© Getty Images The Deadpool star loves his family, pictured here together in 2016

They frequently use social media to express their affection for each other or engage in playful trolling. Last month, Lively shared an appreciation post for her husband after he shared a picture of himself flaunting his biceps in a sleeveless shirt.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds delivers impassioned plea following birth of fourth child

MORE: Blake Lively's bikini photo raises questions as she shares family vacation pictures with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

“Summer in New York makes me sorry for the way I treated winter in New York,” Ryan captioned the Instagram post, in which he was casually dressed in a white tank top and khakis while lounging in a park.

Blake, who captured the photo, reposted the image with a sprinkling of spicy emojis — sriracha sauce, a pepper, and a warning sign stating, "Caution: Extra Spicy."