It's summertime and that means regal children in funky sunglasses…

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter Princess Charlotte looked ever so stylish at the Wimbledon tennis championships, watching the men's final in her cute pink-framed shades.

It got us thinking here at HELLO! about all the other times we've seen royal children don a pair of sunglasses on a hot summer's day – and we've found some seriously sweet photos.

From Prince Louis trying on his mum's sunnies, to Savannah Phillips' fun frames and throwback snaps of Princes William and Harry in their skiing shades, take a look at the pictures below…

WATCH: Royal children begin their first days at school

1 8 Princess Charlotte's pink sunnies © getty Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Princess Kate's daughter Charlotte looked so fashionable wearing her Leosun sunglasses in matt dusty pink at the tennis. The young royal accessorised with the funky shades for the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic on Wimbledon centre court in July

2 8 Princess Charlotte at the polo © Getty Charlotte wears another cool pair of shades at the polo King Charles' granddaughter has loved wearing sunglasses from a young age, seen here in 2018 at Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Park, Gloucester, with her mother Princess Kate. We love how Charlotte's specs coordinate so nicely with her summer dress.

3 8 Prince Louis in Kate's shades! © Getty Prince Louis is a right royal cutie in Kate's shades Oh we adore this snap. Little Prince Louis looked so cute when he tried on his mother Princess Kate's sunglasses back in July 2019. The family were at a charity polo day supporting Prince William who was taking part. MORE: Why Prince Louis hasn't joined Prince William and Kate on a royal tour yet

4 8 Mia Tindall bright sunglasses © Getty Mia Tindall attends the Gatcombe Horse Trials How cool are Zara Tindall's daughter Mia's yellow shades? The young royal wore the groovy pair at the Gatcombe Park Horse Trials in Stroud back in 2019. Mia, we would totally wear these as adults.

5 8 Savannah Phillips' floral fashion © Getty Autumn Phillips and daughters Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips Peter and Autumn Phillps' daughter Savannah chose these pretty sunnies with floral embellishment back in 2016 when she attended the Gatcombe Park Horse Trials with her sister Isla and mother.

6 8 James Viscount Severn's mirrored shades © Getty James, Viscount Severn looking smart in shades and jacket The son of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh rocked these surfer-style sunglasses when he joined his family at the Royal Windsor Horse Show back in 2015.

7 8 Princes Harry and William's 90s style © Getty Princess Diana with Princes William & Harry skiing In Lech, Austria Just look at these retro shades on William and Harry back in 1991 with their late mother Princess Diana. The trio were on a family skiing holiday in Lech, Austria, and were fully kitted out in bright ski suits and and of-the-moment sunglasses.