Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate's tender mother-daughter Wimbledon moments you nearly missed

The royals were out in full force on Sunday for the Men's Singles Final at Wimbledon. Princess Charlotte, eight, made her debut alongside Prince George, nine, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

As expected, the eagerly anticipated match proved a right royal success. From Charlotte's euphoric air punching to Prince George's iconic facial expressions, it's safe to say that Djokovic and Alcaraz's tennis showdown was a memorable occasion in the royal family's summer calendar.

Royal fans were delighted to witness the Waleses in the coveted Royal Box, and here at HELLO! we were particularly captivated by Princess Kate's sweet motherly moments. Keep scrolling for five of her sweetest photos with Princess Charlotte…

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte made a confident entrance on Sunday, opting to walk hand-in-hand. The royal mother-of-three proudly led her daughter into the Royal Box in what would have been a somewhat daunting experience for the eight-year-old. For the annual tennis tournament, the Princess of Wales made a statement in a gorgeous emerald-green midi dress complete with folded swathes of fabric and a flattering skirt split. She elevated her ensemble with a pair of trusty pointed heels and a chic chain bag. On her dress, Kate wore a dark green and purple bow. The ribbon is worn by mostly female members of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC), of which Kate has been patron since 2016. Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, looked cherubic in a precious blue and white floral dress complete with ruffled sleeves and a smocked waistline. She wore her blonde locks in sweet plaits and finished off her look with a coordinating blue ribbon.

During the nail-biting match, tennis enthusiast Kate paused to point out a special detail on Centre Court. Sunday's outing marked Princess Charlotte's first foray into the world of Wimbledon, so we imagine the young royal had plenty of questions!

Princess Kate looked every inch the doting mother as she affectionately tweaked her daughter's hair. The 41-year-old's love for her daughter was evident for all to see on Centre Court – and we're totally here for it

Charlotte and her daughter have always shared a close bond, and during one particularly light-hearted moment at Wimbledon, the duo enjoyed a giggle. Throughout the epic five-set match, Princess Charlotte experienced a rollercoaster of emotions, oscillating between pure elation and total exasperation. In the above photo, however, the young royal could be seen flashing a sweet smile whilst twirling her locks – a habit which she appears to have inherited from her mother.