Virgin River star Ben Hollingsworth's adorable family life with wife Nila and kids revealed

Ben Hollingsworth plays Virgin River's resident bad boy, Dan Brady, but in real life, the actor has a very different story to his character. Away from the cameras, the 38-year-old is a devoted dad to his three children – sons Gatsby and Hemingway, and baby daughter Juniper – whom he shares with his wife of 11 years, Nila Myers. We're taking a closer look at their sweet family life…

WATCH: Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge confirms further delays to season six

Who is Virgin River star Ben Hollingsworth's wife Nila Myers?

Nila Myers is a lingerie designer and Bar Method teacher. According to US Weekly, the couple first started dating in 2010, with Ben deciding to pop the question in September 2012 at Brix, an Italian restaurant and wine bar in Vancouver.

© Getty Ben and Nila started dating in 2010, and got engaged in 2012

After proposing to Nila, Ben quickly shared his excitement on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "I am marrying the girl of my dreams and I couldn't be happier!"

After a whirlwind engagement, Ben and Nila tied the knot just two months later in Malibu. The bride wore a fishtail gown layered with lace and a statement silk belt. Meanwhile, Ben put on a dapper display in a grey suit complete with a white shirt and a burgundy tie.

A star-studded affair, the wedding was attended by the couple's famous friends, including Nina Dobrev, Zach Roerig, Matt Lanter and Corbin Bleu.

Back in 2020, Ben marked his eight-year wedding anniversary on Instagram with a sweet caption to Nila. It read: "8 years ago I made the best commitment of my life. I decided to take a lifelong journey with the most caring, kind, smart, beautiful soul I've ever met. Together we navigate the gray skies and smooth waters with love, gratitude and optimism.

© Getty Nila and Ben constantly gush about one another on social media

"We've hit our share of roadblocks and steep drops but we've never let fear define our route. We are two very different people with strengths and weaknesses in areas that contrast, compliment and complete us. I firmly believe that the partner we choose in life has the power to transform us into better versions of ourselves. I'm lucky that the woman that I am on this crazy adventure with not only makes me a better person but a happier one. Happy Anniversary @nilababy until we are old and gray."

To this day, the couple continues to gush about one another on social media, and we couldn't be more obsessed with them!

Ben Hollingsworth and Nila Myers' children

Ben and Nila welcomed their first child, a son called Gatsby, on July 3, 2016. Their second son, Hemingway, was born in March 2018, and as of October 15, 2020, the couple have also welcomed their baby daughter, Juniper.

Joining Parade.com for an interview in August 2022, Ben revealed: "I always try to teach my children to be thankful, grateful, and most of all to never give up. If you give up on something, you've conceded to failure. I try to teach them to try new things, learn new things, and never quit. The best part of life is the moments in between the successes."

© Instagram The couple lives in Vancouver where Virgin River is filmed

Ben and Nila currently live in Vancouver – where Virgin River is filmed – with their three children. Speaking about their life there, Ben said: "Gosh, it's maybe one of the prettiest places in the world. Honestly, it never ceases to amaze me—all the small little spots that they find to film in. The air is crisp and clear, and the water is that beautiful turquoise color that you see in the drone shots of Virgin River.

"I love just to get outside, to go running and do trails. I love to go hang out at the oceanfront or on the river with my family. There was a logging festival that we went to on the weekend here, it was up in Squamish. It's basically a lumberjack competition where people climb trees with axes and cut down trees. It was so fun, my kids loved it."