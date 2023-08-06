Joanna Gaines shares glimpse into youngest son Crew's ingenious ways in their family home

Joanna Gaines is one proud mama, often sharing the accomplishments of her five children shared with husband Chip on her social media feed to her legions of fans.

The Magnolia founder, 45, took to her Instagram with a new video of the youngest in their family, five-year-old Crew, and how he got things done when the going gets tough.

Crew, who has an earnest fondness for fishing, got to work creating his own little pond to fish in, fashioning one out of a glass bowl filled with water and toy fish.

WATCH: Joanna and Chip Gaines' son Crew puts talent on display

Not only did he employ his life-size fishing rod for the job, but an actual plastic fish to use as a lure, nailing himself one smaller toy and a larger toy shark.

"Is it big?" his mom asked, and the giggling Crew responded: "One pound," when asked how much his catch of the day weighed, and all she could say was: "Well done," while the plastic toy dangled in front of her.

Alongside the absolutely adorable clip of the toddler, Joanna wrote: "When he wants to go fishing but it's 105 degrees outside…," alongside the Jaws theme.

The youngest in the home, Joanna and Chip, 48, are also parents to sons Drake, 18, who just graduated from high school, and Duke, 14, plus daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie Kay, 13.

Crew, ever the apple of his mother's eye, happens to make the most appearances on her social media feed, sharing her love for the great outdoors and also gentler activities like painting and gardening.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip's youngest shares several of his mom's artistic passions

Back in June, he hit the milestone age of five, and his parents honored his birthday with a celebration themed after, of course, more fishing.

Their entire home in Waco, Texas, was done up for his big birthday bash, complete with fish-shaped cookies, lure-shaped lanterns, and gifts wrapped in cod-covered paper.

© Instagram Crew even received his own fishing-themed fifth birthday party

"My baby is turning FIVE. How did that happen so fast?!" she wrote alongside her Instagram post, which also featured a cute photo of Crew with his fishing rod in the dark. "Two things he loves the most: gathering eggs and fishing. The fishing theme seemed easier to pull off so we went with that."

The celebration comes smack dab in the middle of a big year for the parents, who celebrated their big 20th wedding anniversary back in May.

© Instagram 2023 marks 20 years of Joanna and Chip's marriage and life with Magnolia

And this coming October, it's another 20 year anniversary on the docket, this time for their venture, Magnolia. Joanna revealed on Instagram over the weekend that she and Chip would be organizing their annual "silo-bration" in bigger fashion than ever to honor two decades of Magnolia, taking place in Waco from October 19-21.