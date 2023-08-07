Virgin River star Tim Matheson's famous ex-wife and love life explored

Tim Matheson is a household name thanks to his illustrious TV and film career. While the 75-year-old has delighted viewers with his portrayal of Virgin River's charming doctor, Doc Mullins, in recent years, he's also known for his roles in The West Wing and Bonanza.

But how much do you know about the actor's life away from the cameras? And did you know that he was once married to a famous film actress? Find out all about his love life here…

Who is Tim Matheson?

Tim Matheson is a 75-year-old American actor.

He began his acting career at the tender age of 13 when he played the role of Roddy Miller in the CBS comedy series, Window on Main Street.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins and Teryl Rothery as Muriel in Virgin River

Since then, he has appeared in a vast amount of major TV shows and films, including 1968's Yours, Mine and Ours, which starred Lucille Ball and Henry Fonda. He also appeared alongside Kurt Russell in the 1976 NBC series, The Quest.

Later on in his career, he landed a role in The West Wing, and his portrayal of Vice President John Hoyne earned him two Primetime Emmy award nominations.

Virgin River's Doc Mullins isn't the only on-screen doctor Tim has played as he also portrayed Dr. Brick Breeland on the comedy-drama series, Hart of Dixie, from 2011 to 2015.

Tim Matheson's love life history

Tim has been married three times. He was first wed to Canadian actress Jennifer Leak, whom he met on the set of the 1968 comedy-drama film, Yours, Mine, and Ours. The couple were in their early twenties when they tied the knot in 1968, but sadly, the romance didn't last as they went their separate ways in 1971.

© CBS Photo Archive Jennifer Leak as Gwen Sherman in the CBS daytime drama series, The Young and the Restless

Jennifer is perhaps best known for playing Gwen Sherman in the CBS soap, The Young and the Restless. She has also made appearances in Hawaii Five-O and The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Over a decade after his split from Jennifer, Tim walked down the aisle for a second time with a woman named Megan Murphy. Not much is known about Tim's second wife, although the couple did welcome three children together, Cooper, 29, Emma, 35, and Molly, 36, before divorcing in 2010.

© Ron Galella, Ltd. Tim Matheson and his ex-wife Megan Murphy

Tim's current wife is Elizabeth Marighetto, who is reportedly a script supervisor. The couple tied the knot in March 2018 in L.A. before jetting off to Japan for their honeymoon.

© Tim Matheson/Instagram Tim and his wife Elizabeth Marighetto on their honeymoon in Japan in 2018

While it's not known how and when the couple first met, Tim made things Instagram official back in 2016 when he shared a snap of the pair on the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards.

