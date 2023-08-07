Alex Rodriguez's daughter Natasha is following in ex Jennifer Lopez's footsteps as she heads to college – details

The former New York Yankees player and the "Dance Again" singer were together for four years

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez may not have made their way down the aisle in the end, but it appears the "Let's Get Loud" singer was an inspiration to one of his daughters nonetheless.

Before ending their engagement back in April 2021, the two stars appeared to have blended their family seamlessly, and they lived together in a $32 million Miami mansion with the baseball player's daughters with ex Cynthia Scurtis, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 15, plus the Grammy winner's twins with Marc Anthony, Max and Emme, 15.

Though the two families have since gone their separate ways, now that A-Rod's eldest, Natasha, is headed off to college, her former almost stepmom's influence has been revealed.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the father-of-two shared that Natasha is leaving the nest soon and is an incoming freshman at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Plus, Natasha is already very clear on exactly what she wants to study for the next four years: music!

The 18-year-old has enrolled in Michigan's BFA program to study performing arts, and has a specific interest in musical theater.

© Instagram Alex has two daughters, Natasha and Ella

"I can't believe it. I'm gonna drop her off in a few weeks in Ann Arbor, and I'm both incredibly proud of Natasha but also incredibly sad that my first baby is leaving us," the proud dad told the outlet.

He admitted: "You know, for us dads, they're always our babies, even if they're 30 years old."

© Instagram The family-of-three's home base is Miami

Alex also shared that he already got a glimpse of the tough adjustment recently when Natasha was away for a recent trip. He recalled: "I had the first moment where I went to wake up my little one, Ella, and [their] rooms are right across from each other. And, you know, habitual – I've been doing this for 18 years – I go and knock in Natasha's room and she's not there," adding: "I'm like, 'Oh, this is a preview of the next four years.'"

Bittersweet as it is though, just as Natasha is clear about what she wants to study, her dad is just as clear on some of the conditions he has for her when it comes to her education.

© Getty ARod and JLo were together for four years

He explained: "My only condition is because all these young actors want to bypass college, and I'm always saying, like, 'You can [study] drama, you can do whatever you want, but as long as you're taking your business classes at Michigan.'"

© Getty The father-of-two is now dating fitness guru Jac Cordeiro

"They have a great business school… That was [the] deal," he added, referring to the Ross School of Business, which is among the top ten business schools in the country.

Still, Alex praised his daughter for her commitment to her passion, and said: "I think she's crystal clear on what she wants. I mean, she's such a hard worker and doesn't expect any free rides [and] wants to work for everything she gets," adding: "She's [a] special young lady and I think her goal is to perform in one of those big [shows] like a Hamilton or something like that."