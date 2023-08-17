Angelina Jolie, 48, looks radiant in black lace top as she spends quality time with son Pax, 19

Angelina Jolie was seen in full mother-son bonding mode with her 19-year-old, Pax on Wednesday as she stepped out in the streets of NYC’s Soho.

Adorning a stunning all-black ensemble, complete with intricate lace detailing, Angelina once again demonstrated that her style is as timeless as her talent.

The actress’ commitment to integrating family into her professional life has been evident for a while now.

Recently, Maddox and Pax were immersed in the world of filmmaking as they delved into the assistant director department for her drama war film Without Blood.

And now, Vivienne is set to join her mother's side as a volunteer assistant for the Broadway adaptation of S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders, which Angelina is spearheading as the lead producer.

© MEGA/Getty Angelina Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt are seen out and about on August 16

While Angelina's professional ventures are always a hot topic, it's her latest sightings in NYC that have garnered special attention.

Only a day before her outing with Pax, the Oscar-winning actress was spotted exploring the same neighborhood with Vivienne. Both times, she embodied New York chicness - the long, flowing brown hair, stylish black attire, and those head-turning black heels.

Pax, emerging artistically under the pseudonym Embtto, complemented his mother's fashion statement.

© Gotham/Getty Angelina bonds with son Pax

His black ensemble, topped with a light brown sweatshirt and iconic white Converse sneakers, showcased his youthful, artsy vibe.

And given that he’s shown passion in photography, as evidenced by the camera bag he carried, there’s no doubt that art flows deeply within this family.

Recalling Pax and Maddox's contribution to her films, Angelina fondly stated: "We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural."

© Gotham/Getty Angelina looks radiant in black lace top

And Pax isn’t just dipping his toes in the arts. With buzz suggesting he's preparing for an art exhibition in Tel Aviv, Israel, he is taking serious strides in his creative journey.

Though the exact nature of his artwork remains cloaked in mystery, whispers describe his style as 'abstract'.

Speculation is rife about Angelina and Pax's recent NYC rendezvous. Could it be linked to Angelina’s upcoming fashion venture, Atelier Jolie? This creative initiative is heralded as a collective, described by the actress and filmmaker as a hub "where everyone can create".

Atelier, set to debut this fall, will bridge creative minds with expert tailors and artisans worldwide. In line with Angelina’s dedication to sustainability, Atelier Jolie promises garments crafted from leftover materials, vintage fabric, and surplus textiles.

© Gotham/Getty Angelina Jolie is a mom of six

On another recent outing, Angelina, exuding effortless grace in a full-length black dress, was joined by Vivienne. The duo’s day culminated with a delightful dinner alongside theater actor, Anthony Norman.

Reflecting on their collaborative experience on The Outsiders, Angelina warmly observed Vivienne's striking resemblance to her grandmother’s work ethic, noting, "Viv reminds me of my mother. She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre."

Indeed, it was Vivienne who nudged Angelina toward The Outsiders, taking her to its premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in California. This ignited a collaboration with the book's author, Hinton, who penned the novel around Vivienne’s age.

The Broadway version of The Outsiders, with its ensemble of talented artists including Adam Rapp, Justin Levine, and Danya Taymor, brings Angelina full circle back to her first love: theatre. "I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love was the theatre," she remarked.

Angelina is mother to Pax, Vivienne and Maddox and shares three other children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, Knox, 15, Shiloh, 17, and Zahara, 18.