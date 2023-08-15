Angelina Jolie makes rare revelation about daughter Vivienne as they team up for exciting new adventure

It was announced last week that Angelina Jolie had signed on as one of the lead producers for the upcoming Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders.

However, what makes the project more meaningful for the 48-year-old actress and filmmaker is the involvement of her daughter Vivienne, 15, as a production assistant right beside her mom.

In quotes exclusively provided to HELLO!, it is revealed that the mother-daughter duo are ardent fans of musical theater and caught the world premiere of The Outsiders musical adaptation at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego earlier this year.

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie tells of her children's pride in superhero role in "Eternals"

The two then met with S.E. Hinton, who authored the original 1967 YA novel on which the musical (and 1983 Francis Ford Coppola film) is based. Their conversation inspired Angelina to take on the role of lead producer, and her youngest daughter to step up beside her.

A source close to the actress revealed: "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people.

MORE: How Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce played a role in this star-studded number one album

"So she wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

© Getty Images Angelina and Vivienne (pictured to her left) will work together on the Broadway adaptation of "The Outsiders"

The Oscar-winning star herself added of her daughter: "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives.

MORE: Angelina Jolie's unique NY real estate deal amid wrestle with Brad Pitt over co-owned vineyard

"She's very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

© Getty Images The actress shares her six children with ex Brad Pitt

Angelina shares twins Vivienne and Knox, plus their siblings Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, and Shiloh, 17, with ex-husband Brad Pitt, to whom she was married from 2014-2019.

MORE: Angelina Jolie turns heads as she steps out in elegant black dress with son Pax

In a statement released after the news of Angelina's Broadway debut was announced, the Changeling actress stated: "I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production. I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the [theater]. I had not found a way back until now."

© Getty Images Angelina shares a close relationship with her three daughters, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne

"I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse," she continued.

MORE: Angelina unveils dramatic new makeover on sushi date with kids

"I can't begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world."

© Getty Images 1983's "The Outsiders" was a success and the start of the "The Brat Pack"

The upcoming musical, for which a date has not yet been announced, is based on a book written by Adam Rapp with music by the duo Jamestown Revival. It will also be produced by the Araca Group, with their statement reading: "We are so thrilled Angelina has joined us as a lead producer on this journey to bring The Outsiders to Broadway.

"Her remarkable career as a storyteller makes her a perfect partner for this project. We are so grateful for the invaluable insight, experience and commitment that Angelina brings to the development of this new musical."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.