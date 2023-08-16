Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola to mirror the Kardashians if she has her way

For Kelly Ripa, family is both her haven and a constant source of amusement. The bubbly TV host of Live often shares snippets from her life, giving fans a peek into her world with husband and co-star, Mark Consuelos, and their three children – Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Ever candid about her family dynamics, Kelly's recent interview with Purist has many buzzing. Inspired by the Kardashians' close-knit empire, she humorously expressed her wish to become Lola's 'momager'.

"Every parent tapes their own kid. But when Lola would sing, all parents would videotape her. I kept thinking, maybe she's really good. My frustration? I'm dying to be her momager, but she keeps me at arm's length," Kelly laughed. Lola's consistent plea to her? "Mom, just stay out of it."

The effervescent host went on to share her maternal feelings, "I tell Lola that one day, she'll be a mother and understand the immense pride I feel."

Amid light-hearted discussions and casual banter, Kelly once revealed a surprising conversation within the family during an episode of Live.

Chatting with Mark, she playfully talked about a cherished dress, its cost, and how often she's worn it, declaring that it's now "paying her!" What about the future of the dress? Well, Kelly mused that she might pass it down to Lola, though she's convinced her fashion-forward daughter might just resell it.

This led to a more tongue-in-cheek revelation. Kelly said, "It's interesting, listening to the kids argue about inheriting our belongings. I'm always like, 'Am I going somewhere?'."

Mark chimed in, sharing the sibling debate over his watch collection: "If you can tell time on this, it's yours," he teased. Kelly, with her signature wit, responded, "Lola would figure it out, just to keep the watches from her brothers."

The vibrant streets of New York City saw Kelly and Mark raise their trio. Lola, having graduated from New York University, has returned to her childhood home.

Meanwhile, Michael is making his mark as an actor in Bushwick, reminiscent of his parents, and Joaquin pursues his studies at the University of Michigan.

The family's townhouse in the Upper East Side, however, has seen a humorous turn of events with Lola's return. Recounting a recent episode, Mark said: "Lola just walks into our room and says 'Hey girls'. I told her, 'Lola, we've missed you, but you've got to knock.'"

Kelly's retort? "Anything you walk in on now is your problem! She's testing boundaries. But be warned, Lola Consuelos!