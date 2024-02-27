Angelina Jolie's real personality discovered as she and daughter Vivienne embrace new dynamic in their relationship

Angelina Jolie is embracing a new direction in her career as she ventures into Broadway for the first time, although she'll be taking on that journey off the stage.

The actress and filmmaker, 48, has taken on the role of lead producer of the upcoming musical production of The Outsiders, based on the 1967 YA novel by S.E. Hinton (which formed the basis for the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola film as well).

In a new interview with The New York Times ahead of the show's previews first launching on March 16, it was revealed that the show's team and cast flew to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Hinton wrote the novel, to get a sense of her upbringing and embrace their characters.

Angelina was present on the trip as well, and told the publication: "To be there, and with S.E. Hinton was deeply moving and grounded the whole production."

The star also noted that it was her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne who had pushed her to take the project on, and was an active participant as well, having watched the show multiple times during its premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego earlier last year.

In fact, after watching the show, an enthusiastic Vivienne convinced Angelina to go to Tulsa to meet with the author, now 75, who first began writing the book when she was the same age as Vivienne.

Recommended video You may also like Angelina Jolie's Adorable Family Moments

Danya Taymor, the show's director, highlighted the close bond between mother and daughter, saying that the fact that the teenager wanted to share that experience with her mom was "how we hope it to be" when it comes to the musical's Broadway run.

The scene was also set for the crew's visit to Tulsa with Hinton, and Angelina was just as much a presence, interacting casually and enthusiastically with the cast while they were at an Italian restaurant.

MORE: Angelina Jolie's six children with Brad Pitt are all grown up – see their best photos together

It is also revealed that she often hosted get-togethers for the production at her newly opened Manhattan boutique Atelier Jolie, and attended workshops to ingratiate herself into the show as well.

© Getty Images Angelina is embracing her new turn in theater with Vivienne (second from left) by her side

Danya added: "She sees the edge in what we're trying to do. She's fearless, and she makes me feel like I can really go there."

TRENDING: Angelina Jolie's drastic hair transformations through the years – best photos

When news of the star's involvement in the show was announced in August, a source close to the Changeling star told HELLO!: "Angelina is excited about this new venture. She believes this is a musical for all ages, but particularly resonates with young people.

© MEGA The star is also currently working on a Maria Callas biopic titled "Maria"

"So she wants to ensure the team is listening and working with young people every step of the way, and that their voices are leading in bringing this production to life on Broadway."

MORE JOLIE-PITT: Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh is growing up fast – her big year ahead

The Oscar-winning star herself added of her daughter: "Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives.

© Getty Images "[Vivienne's] very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

"She's very thoughtful and serious about theater and working hard to best understand how to contribute."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.