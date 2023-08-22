Frida Redknapp melts hearts with photo of young Raphael

Frida Redknapp and Jamie Redknapp are doting parents to their one-year-old son Raphael, and have shared several photos of their young son growing up, and Frida's latest photo might be one of the most adorable.

In the snap, which appeared to be taken during the family's recent Caribbean holiday, Raphael was all dressed up in a grey T-shirt and white shorts as he approached an orange form of transportation that he appeared to be completely besotted with. The bright-orange hue had no doubt captured the little man's attention, as he clambered up to the vehicle, which sat empty at the time.

In her caption, Frida noted her son's obsession with the buggy, as she joked: "He's in love!" She wrote her message in orange, referencing the jeep's colouring and even added a heart emoji in the same colour.

In a separate post, she showed Raphael playing with his older brothers in a swimming pool. The youngster appeared to be having the best time on the sunny day as his eldest sibling made sure to keep a hold of him.

Although Frida and Raphael have one of the strongest bonds, she shared a relatable parenting snap earlier this month. In a sweet picture with her little boy and husband, Raphael screwed up his face because strands of her hair were, unfortunately, hitting him in the face. The model self-deprecatingly captioned the photo: "Silly mummy, unaware her hair is flying all over me."

The busy mum also has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie: a girl and three boys, while Jamie is dad to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, who he shares with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp.

The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017. Jamie and Frida welcomed little Raphael in November 2021, and the little boy has already started taking after his ex-footballer dad.

In a recent family update, the toddler could be seen playing football, as Frida shared a sweet photo where the youngster was being trained in the sport by his father. The pair stood on a grassy hill overlooking the ocean, and Raphael was kicking a blue and orange ball towards Jamie.

Raphael gets on with all of his siblings

In a cute caption, Frida revealed a sweet fact about her young son, writing: "Always kicks it with his left [foot emoji] & says 'Bam'." She added a crying with laughter and blue heart emoji after her message.

Jamie reshared his wife's photo on his own Instagram Stories, but allowed the sweet snap to speak for itself rather than adding further commentary.