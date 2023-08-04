Frida Redknapp shares rare glimpse of son on Barbados holiday with doting dad Jamie Redknapp

Holiday season is in full swing and Frida Redknapp has shared a photo of her young son Raphael with her husband Jamie Redknapp, in Barbados. Although Jamie had revealed they were back from sun-drenched Barbados just recently, the couple were looking back on their holiday memories as they shared further glimpses into their break.

Watch Jamie Redknapp and Frida do a couple's workout...

In total awe, the mum-of-five captured the sweet bond between her husband and their son during their summer break. It was such a tender moment as the football legend held his son’s hand, keeping him close. The dad also had a football in his hand as they looked for a good place to have a kick about. Proud dad Jamie initially shared the post on his Instagram saying, “Boys and a ball.” To which Frida instantly responded with a repost, saying: “Cuteness alert.”

© Jamie Redknapp Instagram It was a tender moment on their holiday

CUTE: Gemma Atkinson shares heartfelt video of baby Thiago post-breastfeeding

Mostly, Frida shares pictures from her workouts or cooking, capturing her healthy living lifestyle on Instagram. And while she does share photographs of the children and her family, it’s not all the time. As the week draws to a close, Frida also shared a playful message to her husband on Instagram. Flirting with Jamie, she wrote: “Back(gammon) to work. Who is the champ so far Jamie?”

© Frida Redknapp Instagram Frida looks pretty in florals as she wanders around on holiday

The Redknapps had been staying at the stunning five-star Sandy Lane Hotel, in Barbados, where they enjoyed a luxury, relaxing break. They enjoyed the wonderful opportunity of swimming with turtles in the aqua blue waters and sitting out together on the sandy beaches looking out to the horizon.

© Jamie Redknapp's Instagram Frida and Jamie love jetting off to different holiday destinations

LOVE: Harper Beckham looks all grown up! Star is mini me of her dad David as they share sweet moment

They have a gorgeous blended family with seven children in total between them. Jamie is dad to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp. They were married for 19 years before calling time on their romance and getting a divorce in December 2017, sending shockwaves around the showbiz circuit at the time.

© Instagram Jamie is dad to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, whom he shares with ex Louise

Frida has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie and she tends to keep them out of the spotlight.