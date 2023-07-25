Frida Redknapp's rarely-seen son Michael showcases incredible talent in amazing video

Frida Redknapp is a doting mum to five children, and while some of them have popped up more frequently on her social media pages, she usually kept her eldest son, Michael, entirely out of the spotlight.

However, in recent weeks the model has started showing off more of her darling boy and on Tuesday she uploaded a video where the teen showed off one of his key talents. As you can see in the video below, it appears that young Michael is a Wimbledon star in the making as he took to a nearby tennis court during a family holiday to brush up on his skills.

WATCH: Frida Redknapp's rarely-seen son shows off incredible talent

The proud mum simply said: "Power," alongside the clip of her son effortlessly returning balls to the other side of the court as he moved around nimbly.

She enjoyed other moments with her family, revealing that one of her younger sons later took her down to the seaside where they combed the beach with a metal detector. Frida labelled their trip to the beach as a "mission" before joking: "And he managed to get me to try it too," adding a crying with laughter emoji.

© Instagram Frida showed off an impressive clip of her son

In a stunning photo shared earlier in the month, Frida looked every inch a beach babe in a stunning mustard-hued sundress that featured spaghetti straps and a floral pattern. She wore the piece whilst sitting on a tennis court with sons Michael and Raphael whom Jamie and Frida welcomed in 2021.

Captioning the sweet photo, Frida wrote: "My boys," alongside two tennis ball emojis. In the snap, Michael looked just like his model mother and had clearly inherited her vibrant blonde locks. Meanwhile, Frida swept her cascading tresses into an elegant bun.

© Instagram Frida ended up hitting the beach with one of her sons

The brother-duo clearly has a special bond as in the candid photo, Michael can be seen lovingly patting Raphael's head whilst also holding a tennis racquet.

The family has headed on an exciting summer holiday and whilst their destination hasn't been confirmed, fans have speculated they are spending their summer in Barbados after Frida shared a sweet photo of her middle two sons at a recognisable restaurant, La Cabane.

© Instagram Frida dotes on her children

The familial updates didn't stop there, as Frida also proudly shared a stunning photo of her daughter Amanda, as they headed out to sea. It looks as though the mother-daughter duo enjoyed a jet-ski ride and both donned life jackets for a sun-soaked selfie showing of their flawless complexions. Resharing the touching snap from her daughter, Frida penned: "My pandaroo," alongside a sunshine GIF.

LOOK: Frida Redkknapp sizzles in white crop top for workout with husband Jamie

WOW: Frida Redknapp shows off sky-high legs and toned abs in tiny gym set - and husband Jamie is impressed

Unlike her brother Michael, Amanda has been seen on her doting mother's social media account previously, as they have been spotted heading out on joint workout sessions together. Last year they were captured posing up a storm after a gruelling boxing session at JAB boxing gym in London.