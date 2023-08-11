Emma Bunton shares rare photo of her 'gorgeous boy' Beau as he turns 16

Emma Bunton has had a week of non-stop family celebrations. After attending her younger brother Paul's wedding at the weekend, wearing a gorgeous baby pink gown, the mother-of-two marked her eldest son Beau's birthday on Thursday.

The Spice Girl rarely shows photos of her two children with husband Jade Jones but made an exception this week to share her pride on Beau's 16th birthday.

© Instagram Emma Bunton and Jade Jones' eldest child turned 16 on Thursday

"My gorgeous boy is 16! We are bursting with pride @beaubuntonjones at the man you have become. Loving, king and the light in our family. We love you so much," she wrote followed by a red heart emoji.

The photo showed the teenager alongside birthday balloons in what looks like a restaurant. Emma and Jade always keep their kids' faces off social media, and the latest photo was no different. In the snap, Beau can be seen facing away from the camera, observing his "16" balloons.

© Instagram Emma and Jade have two children together: Beau and Tate

Emma, 47, rarely talks about her children, but last year she confessed to being a "protective mother bear".

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Emma Bunton discusses benefits of split from 'soulmate' Jade Jones

"Teamwork makes the dream work in my house but the children are my priority," she told Mail Online.

© Instagram Emma and Jade have been together for over 24 years

"I'm lucky enough to work around them and it's all about balance, it's juggling. All parents, in some way, we juggle and make it work..."

SEE INSIDE: Emma Bunton's rare glimpses into ultra-stylish family home

Opening up about whether she would support her children going into the entertainment business like her and husband Jade, who is also a singer, she revealed: "I feel very lucky that being in the industry I have learned a lot along the way.

GALLERY: Spice Girls' sparkling engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and more

"My mum, bless her, didn't know anything about the business but the love, support, travelling with me, that was needed," she said.

"But my children no matter what industry they go in, I will protect them. I am a bit of a mama bear and I will protect them to the end..."