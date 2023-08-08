Amanda Holden leaves fans speechless with rare photos of her daughters - and they're identical!

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has been enjoying some time away with her family

Amanda Holden has been enjoying the most serene of holidays, and we've been slightly envious of her jaw-dropping snaps, but on Tuesday she melted hearts as she posed for a rare photo with her two daughters Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11.

The family unit all posed together on a boat, with Amanda and Lexi looking out to sea, while Hollie looked into the camera. The mum-of-two had her arms protectively around her darling girls and she looked stunning in an elegant fitted dress. Lexi, meanwhile, rocked a blue dress while Hollie had opted for a white frock with a jumper keeping her warm as the sun began to set.

WATCH: Amanda Holden makes rare revelation about daughter

The girls had also all accessorised to perfection, with Amanda looking fabulous with a pair of sunglasses and classy necklace. Lexi also wore a necklace, alongside some bracelets while Hollie had gone for a neat ankle bracelet.

In a touching caption, the star simply said: "Me and my girls," and the stunning photo ended up leaving many of her followers speechless as they only shared heart emojis in the comments.

© Instagram Amanda and her girls headed out

Some fans did, however, find the words to describe the touching image, as one penned: "What a picture," and a second added: "Love this pic of your gorgeous girls," and a third commented: "Lovely photo of you all."

Amanda has been sharing countless images from her dream getaway and last week she shared what might be one of her best ones as she dazzled in a striking pair of summer shorts.

© Instagram We've been so jealous over Amanda's holiday snaps

She paired her beige shorts with a stylish ivory blouse that featured billowing cuffed sleeves and a plunging V-neckline. Amanda shared a photo of herself rocking the ultra-glam ensemble in a gorgeous Instagram photo alongside her close friend Alan Carr.

Keeping well within the muted-nude colour palette of the summer outfit, Amanda finished her look with a pair of platform trainers that matched her shorts. As for accessories, she slipped on a scene-stealing pearl bracelet and chic silver necklace.

© Instagram The star has rocked many bikini looks while away

Adding even more glamour to her thrilling ensemble, she rocked a pair of dramatic oversized sunglasses as she giggled with Alan, who she was looking at in the candid photo. As for her hair, the TV star wore her honey-hued tresses styled with a subtle wave. Alan also looked fabulous wearing a pastel patterned linen shirt with a pair of light orange trousers.

The Britain's Got Talent judge has also been showing off her phenomenal bikini body and one stand-out snap saw Amanda relaxing by the sea, posing as if she were on a professional shoot. The blue string bikini looked impeccable on the star and perfectly showed off her golden sun tan.

© Joe Maher Amanda dotes on her children

As well as the sea-drenched photo, Amanda was also captured lounging on the edge of a boat in the middle of the sea wearing the figure-flattering two-piece. Despite the complexity of her position on the boat, Amanda appeared unphased as she smiled away into the distance with the vast tropical background behind her.

WOW: Amanda Holden is basically a supermodel as she wows in daring lingerie set

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden, 52, has never looked better in oceanside bikini photos – what's her secret?