Kourtney Kardashian plays 'tooth fairy,' gifts daughter Penelope, 11, lavish $835 Prada soccer ball

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently underwent fetal surgery

The life of reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has been an emotional whirlwind recently, as she finds herself cherishing small moments amidst larger life challenges.

Last Saturday, Kourtney slipped into the shoes of the 'Tooth Fairy' for her 11-year-old daughter, Penelope, whom she co-parents with ex Scott Disick.

Only a week after undergoing an emergency fetal surgery, the 44-year-old founder of Poosh gave her daughter a memorable surprise.

Documenting the special event on Instagram, Kourtney shared: "The tooth fairy strikes again," revealing a bedazzling display of glitter, an $835 Prada soccer ball, $20, an Eloise book, and a charming mushroom knick-knack.

Kourtney with Penelope

Such gestures might seem extravagant, especially when compared to the average $4.57 the typical American tooth fairy leaves, according to Colgate.

Yet for Kourtney, it was an opportunity to create joy in a time of personal uncertainty.

Earlier in the week, Kourtney acknowledged the medical team that she felt had saved her unborn child's life.

Kourtney also gifted Penelope $20 and a toadstool along with the Prada ball

Sharing a heartfelt monochrome picture of her and her 47-year-old musician husband on a hospital bed, she told her 224 million followers: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life."

She added: "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour... my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kourtney's recent experiences stand in stark contrast to her previous pregnancies, which she admitted were relatively smooth.

Kourtney Kardashian twinning with daughter Penelope on her birthday trip to Hawaii

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confessed: "I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," emphasizing the deep respect she has developed for mothers who've faced complications during pregnancy.

This family emergency prompted Travis Barker, Kourtney's husband and the drummer for Blink-182, to put the brakes on the band's European tour.

Updating his fans, Travis tweeted, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well."

Kourtney's daughter with cousin North West

While Travis was by Kourtney's side, his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, offered assurance about the safety of their shared children, Landon and Alabama. Shanna and Travis also co-raised Atiana De La Hoya, Shanna's daughter with former professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Kourtney's relationship with Travis has been a public spectacle from the start. Their joy was evident when she announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 concert with a sign that read: "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT." This revelation came after Kourtney's challenging IVF journey, during which she faced multiple health setbacks, including depression.

Opening up about her IVF experience on a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed the physical and mental toll it took.

She said: "I have everything in the world to be happy about... Super moody and hormonal, like I am a lunatic half the time."

Despite halting her treatments in December of the same year, Kourtney remained hopeful, placing faith in the future. "We would love a baby more than anything but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," she shared.