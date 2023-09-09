Travis Barker praised for kind gesture after leaving family home with pregnant Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has made a big impact after rejoining Blink-182 on tour following a traumatic week. As his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian recuperates at home following her emergency fetal surgery, the drummer traveled to Antwerp, Belgium on Friday to resume the European leg of his band's tour.

The All The Small Things rocker, 47, sparked a massive reaction when he filmed himself giving his drumsticks to a superfan who had been patiently waiting outside the arena, holding a sign aloft that read, "Can I have a drumstick?" In the touching video below, the fan was moved to tears as he shared a hug with kind-hearted Travis.

WATCH: Travis Barker praised by fans for kind gesture

Travis' fans were seriously impressed by the musician for spending time with his loyal supporters and taking time out of his day to make their dreams come true, particularly given the difficult week he's had.

One wrote: "You can tell what a kind soul Travis has. Thank God the baby & Kourtney are safe and well. Much love & prayers for a healthy, safe delivery. Thank you for being a positive role model that people can look up to."

© Getty Travis Barker has rejoined Blink-182 on tour following wife Kourtney Kardashian's emergency fetal surgery

Others shared how important it was that musicians acknowledge how much their music meant to true fans.

"I hope musicians realize how big something like this is to fans, something fairly small and easy for the musicians that means the world to a fan," one person wrote. A third commented: "Man this is touching. Who knows what that kid's gone through and maybe this was a dream of his. You see how quick he went in for that hug? Music is therapy for real."

Kourtney is recuperating at home while Travis is back on the road, much to the delight of fans

A few days ago, Travis took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, expressing gratitude for the successful surgery that saved Kourtney's unborn child.

He said: "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday."

Blink-182 had to reschedule several performances due to the emergency. An official announcement on their Instagram read: "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed.

"More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available."

© getty Travis and Kourtney are stronger than ever following their medical emergency

Breaking her silence on the reports, Kourtney took to Instagram to post a photograph of Travis clutching her hand, expressing her gratitude to the doctors who helped save her baby's life.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this," she posted.

© Getty 'God is great', Travis said following Kourtney's emergency surgery

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she confessed, "I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

Kourtney has children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, from her relationship with Scott Disick, while Travis raises kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

