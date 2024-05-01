Matthew McConaughey's son Levi, 15, is his dad's double with matching curls

Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey is known for his many movie roles, from A Time to Kill to The Wedding Planner, and off camera he is also a doting father to three children.

Matthew, 54, lives in his home state of Texas with his Brazilian model wife Camilla Alves and their son Levi, 15, daughter Vida, 14, and son Livingston, 11.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star was photographed on the red carpet at the recent gala for his nonprofit, Mack, Jack & McConaughey (MJ&M), alongside his family, and we couldn't believe the similarities between Matthew and his eldest child Levi.

The father and son are so alike with their curly hairstyles, the resemblance is uncanny.

© Amy E. Price Levi, Matthew, Livingston, Camila and Vida

At just 15, Levi already has his famous dad's good looks; he's also got his own Instagram page and often shares snaps of himself and his star father.

In November 2023, Levi posted a heartwarming family picture, sporting a near-identical hair look to Matthew, and penned a touching message as he paid tribute to his dad.

He wrote: "People know Matthew McConaughey as an actor and now a writer, but I know him as my father; the man who always makes time for us no matter what, the man who’s always there for us no matter what, and the man that taught me to appreciate the journey and not just the destination. The journey's just getting started…Happy birthday Papai."

And in September the same year, Levi championed his dad's second book Just Because.

Levi commented: "It has been so cool to watch my dad these past few years. Working on new projects and watching them succeed. He’s been writing and creating and to see his first book #GreenlightsBook was awesome! Now he’s on to his second book, #JustBecauseBook and I'm really excited about it. Can’t wait to see what he does next…"

© Getty Images Levi is his star dad's double

Levi seems to have a wonderful life with his family in Texas.

In 2022, the clan relocated back to the state from Los Angeles and now live in a 10,800 square-foot Spanish-Mediterranean style mansion which boasts eight bathrooms, seven bedrooms, a guest house, and seven boat slips near the lake.

The teenager's Instagram is full of photos showing him enjoying the outdoor life, from horse riding to surfing, photography and taking in the mountain air. Levi also recently attended his first Coachella festival, telling his followers: "First coachizzzzzzy was…#coachella2024."