Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' son Levi joins Instagram for 15th birthday

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' son Levi celebrated his 15th birthday on Friday and his famous parents surprised him by setting up an Instagram account for him.

The teen was overjoyed by Matthew and Camila's decision and alongside the video the actor shared on his personal feed, explaining their decision, he wrote: "Mamma and Papai thank you."

Matthew and Camila confessed it wasn't an easy move to make and they'd been considering letting Levi join social media for three years.

He added his model wife was "a little nervous today about one of the gifts we are giving you." Matthew added: "We are allowing you Levi, today on your 15th birthday, to join the social media universe."

Camila chimed in: "We've been talking about this for a long time. Preparing for it, talking about it for three years now."

But the father-of-three - they're also parents to 10-year-old Livingston and 13-year-old Vida - feels confident that his oldest, "knows who he is," and noted: "He knows where he's going. I think he can handle it. He has a great story to tell, to share.

"I want to let all of you all know you're getting a very cool and respectful young man, Levi McConaughey, coming at you, and I hope you can all do your best to treat him the same way.

© Getty Images Matthew and Camila's oldest is now on Instagram

"Levi, enjoy the adventure, sharing your story and expressing yourself and exchanging with the people out there."

The video montage of Levi showed him introducing himself and then flicking to clips of him surfing, cliff diving, snowboarding and swimming, amongst many other things.

© Photo: Instagram Matthew's children are growing up fast

His dad can be heard reciting an iconic quote from his movie Dazed and Confused that says: "Let me tell you this, the older you do get, the more rules they're gonna try to get you to follow. You just gotta keep livin' man, L-I-V-I-N."

Matthew recently opened up about parenting teenagers during an appearance on Chelsea Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea.

"We're just getting into those teen years. That's a whole new roller coaster," he joked but added that entering the years of classic teenage angst also has its benefits.

© Getty The couple are raising their children in Austin, Texas

He explained: "I'm starting to become their buddy a little bit, which is cool," adding: "My daughter will call me up and go, 'Hey, I wanna talk to you about this thing,' and we can just talk."

It's a welcome change for the actor, who added: "I'm not teaching, I'm not talking to her as her parent, we're just jiving."

© Photo: Instagram The couple are proud parents to their three children

During his appearance on Chelsea's podcast, he also opened up to the comedian about his and Camila's approach to parenting, and how they guide their kids towards good.

"I noticed early on these young people are who they are," he said, explaining: "I can shepherd them, I can nudge them, I can put in front of them what lights their fire, and try to keep them from hurting themselves too bad."

© Getty Their children bear a striking resemblance to their famous parents

He added: "But, other than that, they are who they are. We're filling their passports, which as you know I think it's one of the best resumés someone could have. You see a full passport, you got a pretty good idea that person has pretty good wisdom about how the world works and how humanity rolls."