Salma Hayek's pens heartfelt birthday tribute to lookalike daughter Valentina

In a heartfelt tribute, actress Salma Hayek celebrated her daughter Valentina's 16th birthday by releasing a montage filled with delightful moments from Valentina's life.

The Oscar-nominated actress's homage provides a warm window into their close mother-daughter bond, showcasing snippets ranging from Disneyland adventures and dance recitals to Valentina singing childhood tunes.

"My heart is bursting with love, pride, and gratitude for the day you were born. Keep shining your beautiful light shamelessly, my lovely girl, even if it blinds the fools," Salma lovingly wrote alongside the post.

The montage, played to the rhythm of Fleetwood Mac's "Everywhere 2017 Remaster," is a testament to their relationship's depth and beauty.

Her message further read: "For those of us fortunate enough to have you in our lives, thank you for making us stronger with your courage. For filling our lives with laughter and joy with your wicked wit.

For challenging us to grow with your depth. And for inspiring us with your soulfulness every day." Concluding with warm wishes, Salma penned, "Happy sweet 16th, Valentina; may this be the sweetest year yet!"

© Getty Salma welcomed her daughter Valentina in 2007

The montage captures intimate memories, from Valentina meeting pop icon Taylor Swift at a concert to behind-the-scenes glimpses of her visiting Salma on film sets.

One of the most endearing clips includes both sporting matching pajamas. Another portrays Valentina indulging in pink cotton candy at the renowned Barton G.

© Getty Salma Hayek, Valentina Paloma Pinault and Augustin James Evangelista attend the 2023 TIME100 Gala on April 26, 2023 in New York City

While Valentina is Salma's only child with husband François-Henri Pinault, the influential founder of Kering and owner of luxury brand Gucci, François-Henri has three other children from prior relationships. T

his includes Mathilde, 22, and François, 25, with his first wife Dorothée Lepère, and 16-year-old Augustin from his previous relationship with supermodel Linda Evangelista. Salma and François-Henri's love story commenced in 2006, leading to their marriage three years later.

© Getty The couple wed in 2009

Last year, Valentina marked a significant milestone, gracing the cover of Vogue's Mexican edition alongside her superstar mother.

The edition saw Salma discuss her journey into late motherhood and reflect on Valentina's ambitions of Hollywood.

Always the supportive mother, Salma talked about Valentina's inherent sense of style and her impressive makeup skills. She humorously added: "We fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet."

Dressed in high fashion for the Vogue shoot, Valentina candidly mentioned her usual preference for sweats.

© L. Busacca Salma Hayek, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Augustin James Evangelista and Kim Kardashian

Yet, she undoubtedly enjoys the perks of her mother's expansive designer wardrobe, which includes iconic brands from her father's company like Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and Yves Saint Laurent.

In addition to their shared love for fashion, the duo also connects through language. They often converse in Spanish, using it as their little secret in public spaces.

"When we are with more people I like it because it is like a secret because nobody speaks Spanish, because with my dad I speak French," Valentina shared.

Aspiring to chart her own path in Hollywood, Valentina envisions herself first as an actress and subsequently as a director. Beyond her Hollywood dreams, she is deeply moved by global issues, notably homelessness, a cause she connects with personally, as she said, "because I have friends who don't have a home."