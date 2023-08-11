Jennifer Hudson shares celebratory video of son on special day: 'God is good!'

David is the shared son between Jennifer and her former fiancé, David Otunga

Jennifer Hudson's heartfelt shoutout to her son David, who recently turned 14, is all about love, joy, and celebration.

The EGOT-winning singer and actress couldn't contain her excitement as she posted a captivating video of her smiling son showing off his basketball skills.

"Team Jhud, can y'all please help me wish my kid DOJ a very happy 14th BIRTHDAY, today! Wow, I cannot believe that I now have a 14-year-old! God is so good! Time to celebrate!" the 41-year-old penned alongside the clip.

Motherhood evolves, and so do the ways parents connect with their growing children. In a candid conversation with Real Simple for their cover feature, Jennifer mused about the changing dynamics of parenting her teenage son.

"David and I joke that we’re both starting a new school year!" she shared, reflecting on the shifts in their relationship. "It used to be I'd hold your hand and take you to the park. Now it's, 'How do I mother you?' Figuring that out. And how do we exist in this new space?"

Navigating motherhood is a continuous journey, and Jennifer opened up about the unique experiences that come with raising a Black child in today's world.

© Allen Berezovsky Jennifer Hudson and her son David Otunga Jr. attend Lakers Game

David, with his distinct afro hair, attends a predominantly white school, and his confidence in his identity is something Jennifer admires.

"He loves to walk in there with the big old 'fro and the pick in his hair," she said. But she often checks in, asking him, "Do you realize the statement you're making?" and reminds him of the significance of embracing one's identity. Jennifer is in awe of her son's self-assurance, stating, "He's very rooted in who he is and OK with that."

Jennifer Hudson's son David looks just like his famous mom

Her main residence in Burr Ridge, Illinois, becomes a base for many such nurturing conversations. The mother-son duo often talks about identity, responsibility, and being aware of one's place in the world.

"Being a mom of a Black son, you have to make him conscious of and aware of certain things – who he is within the world," Jennifer stressed. At this formative age, David is soaking in these valuable lessons, impressing his mother with his maturity. She added, "He's so evolved beyond what I could ever imagine."

© Instagram David Jr. is officially a teenager and middle school graduate!

While Jennifer's career is often demanding, she emphasizes setting the right priorities for David, teaching him the importance of education, taking care of his surroundings, and contributing to the household.

"For little David, my biggest thing is getting his priorities in order. Knowing education comes first, clean your room, and help take care of home," she shared. She beams with pride talking about her son, remarking, "Well, I'm blessed – he's a good kid."

© Instagram Fans were left in awe over how tall and grown up David is

David is the shared joy between Jennifer and her former fiancé, David Otunga, a WWE professional wrestler and a distinguished Harvard Law graduate.

The two got engaged in 2008 and welcomed their bundle of son, David Jr., a year later. Their relationship journey saw them parting ways in 2017.

