Simon Cowell bravely discusses couple's therapy with fiancée Lauren

Simon Cowell has forged a successful career as a media mogul and has a beautiful family at home, including fiancé Lauren Silverman and son Eric, but he suffers from anxiety and depression behind closed doors.

The Britain's Got Talent judge opened up about his mental health in a chat with Terri Seymour on Extra TV, telling her that he started seeing a therapist for himself but quickly involved his partner when he saw the benefits of talking about his feelings.

Terri asked if therapy has made his relationship with Lauren even better, and he sarcastically replied: "Amazing! Much better." In a more candid answer, he continued that they have seen therapists individually and together and praised the "healthy" impact it has had on them.

"Kidding aside, it has been good for both of us," Simon admitted. Recalling their couple's therapy session, he added: "There was one point when we were together and I looked at the two therapists, and their faces were like," before imitating a shocked facial expression.

"When we got out we both cracked up laughing going, 'My god, what must they be thinking?'

I spoke to my therapist afterwards and he said, 'Honestly Simon, that was nothing.'"

The X Factor star also revealed he wished he'd sought out therapy much sooner in his life. "I should have done it years ago," he told Terri, who then questioned him further on the matter. "If I'm being honest, 20-25 years ago."

After Terri shared a few clips of the interview on Instagram, stating, "Simon hopes by sharing it will do the same for others," it sparked a flurry of comments from fans.

"This is amazing, he is so brave," commented one follower, and another added: "Great interview Simon, I think it's great that you speak so openly." A third quipped: "@simoncowell will help so many people with his honesty. Thank you."

The X Factor judge met his future fiancée while on vacation at the Sandy Lane resort in Barbados in 2004. At the time, Lauren was married to Andrew Silverman and it is believed the couple began dating in 2012.

In July 2013, Andrew filed for divorce from Lauren after learning that she was expecting a baby with Simon. "It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone," he told the Daily Mirror in 2014. "It just happened. You have to deal with it and man up to it. You have to accept the responsibility and the criticism."

Simon and Lauren welcomed their son Eric on Valentine's Day 2014 and Lauren is also a mother to son Adam from her previous marriage. Both of them were present when the 63-year-old proposed to Lauren in Barbados with a stunning diamond engagement ring.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in February 2022, Simon revealed the couple's son Eric's role in the proposal. "One hundred percent he had to coach me. And we planned it. He was a big part of it."

