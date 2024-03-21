Heidi Klum, 50, is unrecognizable in childhood photo that'll leave you stunned

Heidi Klum indulged fans with a fun Q&A on her Instagram stories on Wednesday and shared a head-turning photo in the process.

The America's Got Talent judge chatted with her social media followers who bombarded her with questions about her life, including her beauty regime.

When one fan asked: "Heidi, were you born blonde?" she responded with a photo of herself as a child.

In the image, the Germany's Next Top Model host was unrecognizable with dark, brown hair which she had styled in a bowl cut with short, straight bangs.

She wore a rollneck sweater and smiled sweetly for the camera, but anyone would be forgiven for not recognizing the little girl to be Heidi as a kid.

The star appeared to be around 5 years old in the image and looked cute as can be.

Heidi has come a long way since her childhood and not only carved out an incredible career for herself but she's also raised four kids of her own.

She shares Leni, 19, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with ex-husband Seal.

Leni left home to study in New York and work as a model, while Henry is currently planning where he will attend college in the fall.

Heidi's two youngest are still in school but it won't be long before Johan is making plans for his future too.

The mom-of-four recently opened up about her children's personalities and said that all four of them had developed "thick skin".

Speaking to Glamour Germany, Heidi highlighted Lena's career in the spotlight and said there were both pros and cons to being her daughter.

"People who don't like me might automatically not like her either," she said. "She must have thick skin, but my children do."

Heidi added that although Leni has chosen to follow in her footsteps in the modeling world, she is her own person.

"I want Leni to have her own experiences," she explained. "Free from any contacts she might have thanks to me. I hope that she can experience and get to know everything that is popular now. She has her own style and that's good - I don't want her to be like me."

While Heidi - who is married to Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz - has done her best to keep her children out of the limelight and often shields their faces on social media posts, they did step out for a rare public appearance recently with their dad, Seal.

The brood stood tall alongside the British singer to attend The Book of Clarence' premiere in LA.

Fans couldn't get over how tall Johan and Henry are as they appeared to have almost overtaken their 6ft 2 father.

