George and Amal Clooney's rarely-seen twins' alternative tastes revealed

George and Amal Clooney's twins, Ella and Alexander, are kept out of the spotlight by their famous parents, but behind closed doors they've got some big personalities.

The Ticket to Paradise actor, 62, and his human rights lawyer wife are raising their six-year-old twins to believe they can be anything they want to be - and their recent passion might surprise fans.

Talking to Access Hollywood at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albies on Thursday, George opened up about his children's eclectic taste in music.

WATCH: George Clooney makes sweet comment about wife Amal

When asked about the twins and how their famous parents are navigating the school run, George said: "I do the drop offs in the morning." Before Amal reminded him that they are both in charge of keeping the kids entertained.

"He's started playing them heavy metal," she confessed, giving her husband the opportunity to elaborate. "The kids are listening to heavy metal," George reiterated.

"They’re headbangers. It’s not fully heavy metal, it’s just metal enough that they can bang their heads."

© Taylor Hill Amal and George spoke about their children at the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards

Not that they got their musical prowess from their parents. When asked if Ella and Alexander are musical, George said: "Oh yeah. Not that we are musical though," and Amal quipped: "I have zero talent."

They took the opportunity to give further insight into their family life at home when they were quizzed about what they did on their recent anniversary.

The couple celebrated nine years of marriage on September, 27, but it was a very low key affair.

© Getty Images The couple split their time between the US, Italy and the UK

The pair admitted they had "stayed in" due to their event the following night and Amal said they had a pajama anniversary made that much more special because: "She got me a robe that said 'hubby' on it," said George. "It's almost too much," he joked.

Despite being twins, George and Amal's children have differing personalities, which he opened up about in an interview with ET Canada in 2020.

© Getty Images The couple keep their children out of the spotlight

At the time, he explained: "My daughter, it feels like she might be more leaning towards my wife. She puts everything in order, she really is very smart. And my son likes everything to do with pranking people.

"I don't know where he gets that from, I don't know," he remarked. "I think probably from his mother."

© Jacopo Raule They recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary

A year later, George also spoke about the challenges of being an older dad during an interview with Marc Maron on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

He raved about his children and gushed: "They're funny, and they pull pranks on me. I just look at them thinking, I couldn't be happier and I couldn't be more surprised at how happy I am."Although he added: "The hard part is being 60 and just the sheer running around of it."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.