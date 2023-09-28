Amal Clooney is a total goddess in elegant dress for important appearance

Amal Clooney was a vision in vibrant green when she visited the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old human rights lawyer, who raises six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with husband George Clooney, donned an elegant, fitted dress in a bold emerald hue to meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN Office on Drugs and Crime Goodwill Ambassador Nadia Murad. Amal layered up with a lightweight cream coat featuring brown toggle detailing and slipped into a pair of croc print heels.

Her newly-lightened brunette locks, which she debuted during the Venice Film Festival earlier this month, were styled in loose waves.

Delicate diamond earrings adorned her ears while she sported a slick of soft pink lipstick and rosy blusher.

The annual UN gathering is a week-long event that brings together world leaders to meet with the General Assembly about important matters. The talks can be streamed via the UN's YouTube channel, but it is closed to members of the public.

Lebanese and British barrister Amal, whose work centers on international law and human rights matters, counts human rights activist Nadia Murad among her clients.

Amal and her husband George have long been advocates for change on a global scale, setting up The Clooney Foundation for Justice in 2016 to advance justice in courtrooms, classrooms and communities around the world.

In 2020, when the A-list couple featured on HELLO!'s annual Kind List in celebration of their humanitarian efforts, Baria Alamuddin - journalist, broadcaster and Amal's mother - told us how proud she was of her daughter's work.

"I am immensely proud of all Amal and George's charitable work, in too many fields to do justice to here. Particularly deserving of mention is George's decades of activism on behalf of Sudanese people; along with Amal's pro bono activities on behalf of journalists around the world," she said

"Amal's work alongside Nobel Peacewinner Nadia Murad, in support of Iraqi victims of genocide, atrocities and sexual violence, was also an issue I feel especially passionately about.

"The Clooney Foundation for Justice is a hugely important initiative for defending victims of injustice and ensuring that there are genuine consequences for those corrupt and evil individuals who exploit their power to violate the human rights of innocent citizens. The work this Foundation has done in support of Syrian refugees is particularly commendable.

"I passionately believe that all acts of human kindness serve to make this world a less severe and forbidding place; and in the current global climate of intolerance, xenophobia and demonization we are in desperate need of every drop of kindness we can get."