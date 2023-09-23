Skip to main contentSkip to footer
George Clooney selling Lake Como villa after 21 years for rumored $100million - report

Subscribe

Subscribe

George Clooney selling Lake Como villa after 21 years for rumored $100million - report

George and wife Amal are raising their twins in Italy

Amal and George Clooney arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisReporterLos Angeles
Share this:

End of an era! George Clooney has reportedly placed his Lake Como villa up for sale, 21 years after he purchased the home.

Real estate agent Yasemin Baysal, owner of Engel & Volkers Lago di Como, told Italian publication Oggi that the rumors were "true," and that she already had one customer who was "very interested: we have started all the necessary checks before submitting a possible offer". 

There is no listing price available; HELLO! has contacted reps for George and Ms Baysal for comment. 

Villa Oleandra dates back to the 18th century, and was purchased in 2002 for approximately $10 million, although The Wall Street Journal estimated it may now be worth over $100 million. 

The complex is made up of four adjacent villas, with over 32,000 square feet of floor space and nearly 100,000 square feet including a lake front entrance, two docks and a pier. The main home features 25 rooms, plus a swimming pool, a large garage, tennis court, full gym, a pizza room, and plenty of Italian charm and ornate detailings. 

Picture taken 17 March 2006 of George Clooney's Italian home, Villa Oleandra, situated on Lake Como's southwestern shores, in Laglio, just 5 Km from Cernobbio© Getty
George bought the villa in 2002

"What changed my life in a very pleasant and unexpected way was buying the villa in Laglio," the father-of-two said back in 2010 during a press conference promoting his thriller The American. 

He added: "I thought maybe I would spend a few weeks vacationing. But then I realized how beautiful life was in Italy and how it really helped calm me and not feel so pressured."

The property has seen a number of A-listers stay in its numerous bedrooms over the years including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for a post-wedding break, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Barack and Michelle Obama. 

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the DVF Awards 2023 © Jacopo Raule
Amal and George pictured in Venice, Italy

It is also where George met wife Amal in July 2013 when a mutual friend brought the human rights lawyer as her plus one to a dinner George was hosting. 

HELLO! exclusively shared the pair's wedding pictures in 2014, and George told us of the special significance the country holds to the two. 

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 29: Amal Clooney and George Clooney are seen arriving ahead of the 80th Venice International Film Festival 2023 on August 29, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/GC Images )© Jacopo Raule
Amal and George met at the villa in Lake Como

"We met in Italy. We have a home there. We knew that was where we wanted to get married," he said. The wedding of the year took place at the luxury Aman Canal Grande hotel during a 30-minute ceremony. Speaking about marrying Amal, the Ocean's 11 actor said: "My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great." 

Rumors have swirled for years that George may sell the home due to paparazzi intrusion, even though it is where and wife Amal are raising their six-year-old twins. They recently purchased a property in Provence, Italy.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S.  Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox. 

Other topics

More Homes

See more