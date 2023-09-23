George Clooney selling Lake Como villa after 21 years for rumored $100million - report

End of an era! George Clooney has reportedly placed his Lake Como villa up for sale, 21 years after he purchased the home.

Real estate agent Yasemin Baysal, owner of Engel & Volkers Lago di Como, told Italian publication Oggi that the rumors were "true," and that she already had one customer who was "very interested: we have started all the necessary checks before submitting a possible offer".

There is no listing price available; HELLO! has contacted reps for George and Ms Baysal for comment.

Villa Oleandra dates back to the 18th century, and was purchased in 2002 for approximately $10 million, although The Wall Street Journal estimated it may now be worth over $100 million.

The complex is made up of four adjacent villas, with over 32,000 square feet of floor space and nearly 100,000 square feet including a lake front entrance, two docks and a pier. The main home features 25 rooms, plus a swimming pool, a large garage, tennis court, full gym, a pizza room, and plenty of Italian charm and ornate detailings.

© Getty George bought the villa in 2002

"What changed my life in a very pleasant and unexpected way was buying the villa in Laglio," the father-of-two said back in 2010 during a press conference promoting his thriller The American.

He added: "I thought maybe I would spend a few weeks vacationing. But then I realized how beautiful life was in Italy and how it really helped calm me and not feel so pressured."

The property has seen a number of A-listers stay in its numerous bedrooms over the years including Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for a post-wedding break, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and Barack and Michelle Obama.

© Jacopo Raule Amal and George pictured in Venice, Italy

It is also where George met wife Amal in July 2013 when a mutual friend brought the human rights lawyer as her plus one to a dinner George was hosting.

HELLO! exclusively shared the pair's wedding pictures in 2014, and George told us of the special significance the country holds to the two.

© Jacopo Raule Amal and George met at the villa in Lake Como

"We met in Italy. We have a home there. We knew that was where we wanted to get married," he said. The wedding of the year took place at the luxury Aman Canal Grande hotel during a 30-minute ceremony. Speaking about marrying Amal, the Ocean's 11 actor said: "My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great."

Rumors have swirled for years that George may sell the home due to paparazzi intrusion, even though it is where and wife Amal are raising their six-year-old twins. They recently purchased a property in Provence, Italy.

